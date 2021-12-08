Opelika Archery Park gets greenlight, set to join pickleball as tourist magnet

After many requests from citizens, the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department is adding an Archery Park.
The Opelika City Council passed the resolution at its Tuesday meeting allowing the construction of the facility on Springvilla Park, 1474 Lee Road 148.
It will be a 50-yard park on a three-acre site. The range will be about 120 feet long with a shooting house and targets at 20, 40 and 60 yards.
Sam Bailey, the director of Parks and Recreation said there will also be a 15-by-15-foot raised platform that will allow archers to practice shooting like they’re in a tree stand.
“We’ve just had a lot of people asking about it for many years,” Bailey said. “It’s going to make a lot of people happy.”
The construction of this Archery Park will have a budget of $80,000. The City has been awarded a subaward grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for $72,000, leaving the City to pay the remaining $8,000.
Bailey said when this grant opportunity was offered they couldn’t pass it up.
“This is what we would call Phase 1 of the Archery Park,” Bailey said. “This will be something that everybody uses and gets to practice on, but later Phase 2 will be what is called a 3-D target range, which will allow us to host tournaments.”
Like pickleball tournaments, Bailey said hosting archery tournaments will have a positive economic impact for the city, as competitors will come from all over the Southeast to compete and will stay in local hotels and eat at local restaurants.
“That’s what the ultimate goal is,” he said.
At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Bailey and Jim Young, president of Opelika Pickleball Club, gave a report of what the pickleball tournaments have brought to the community.
Young said this year the city courts have averaged over 2,000 players a month and many of these visitors are from out of town.
The club has sponsored five major tournaments ranging from 200 to 300 players per tournament and according Auburn-Opelika Tourism, the average economic impact has been about $150,000 per tournament.
“For 2022 with the addition of the 12 new covered courts we are projecting larger economic impact as our player count range will be from 500 to 1,000 people,” Young said. “Our projected and local economic impact for the city and the state is over $10 million for next year."
Bailey said the construction for the second pickleball facility has begun and is hoping it will be completed by June. He is also looking forward to hosting archery tournaments in the future.
The Archery Park is planned to be completed by the spring, but Bailey is not sure yet when Phase 2, hosting tournaments, will begin.
In other business the City Council:
- Approved a resolution to purchase lights for Parks and Recreation Department pickleball courts facility II at a cost of $79,800. Funding will come from unassigned funds.
- Approved a resolution to purchase an additional year of software maintenance for the Opelika Police Department evidence library at a cost of $18,750.
- Approved a resolution to purchase a Sulzer Non-Clog Submersible Pump for the Public Works Department at a cost of $24,550.
- Approved a resolution to purchase Itron metering products for Opelika Power Services department not to exceed $76,750. Funding will come from System Expansion & Upgrades.
- Approved a resolution to purchase Google software for the Information Technology Department at a cost of $99,711.30. Funding will be budgeted from Equipment Repairs and Maintenance.
- Approved a resolution to purchase Cisco Refresh software and cameras for the Public Works department and Fire department at a cost of $125,085.43. Funding will be budgeted from IT Capital Expenditures.
- Approved a resolution for industrial access road funding for the new roadway within the northeast Opelika Industrial Park off Northpark Drive at a cost of $1,115,200 paid from the Corporation Industrial Access Fund.