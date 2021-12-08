Opelika Archery Park gets greenlight, set to join pickleball as tourist magnet

After many requests from citizens, the Opelika Parks and Recreation Department is adding an Archery Park.

The Opelika City Council passed the resolution at its Tuesday meeting allowing the construction of the facility on Springvilla Park, 1474 Lee Road 148.

It will be a 50-yard park on a three-acre site. The range will be about 120 feet long with a shooting house and targets at 20, 40 and 60 yards.

Sam Bailey, the director of Parks and Recreation said there will also be a 15-by-15-foot raised platform that will allow archers to practice shooting like they’re in a tree stand.

“We’ve just had a lot of people asking about it for many years,” Bailey said. “It’s going to make a lot of people happy.”

The construction of this Archery Park will have a budget of $80,000. The City has been awarded a subaward grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for $72,000, leaving the City to pay the remaining $8,000.

Bailey said when this grant opportunity was offered they couldn’t pass it up.