Five churches in the Auburn-Opelika area were among the 193 churches that officially disaffiliated from the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church on Sunday. Another 318 churches in the region decided to remain United Methodist.

The reason for this division revolves around standards for marriage and ordination, mainly the recognition of same-sex marriage and the ordination of clergy who identify as a member of the LGBTQ community.

The list of churches that disaffiliated from the Montgomery-Opelika region includes Auburn churches Cornerstone UMC and Embrace UMC and Opelika churches Opelika First UMC, Trinity UMC and Wesley Memorial UMC. For a complete list, visit the AWFUMC website.

Prior to Sunday’s special-called session, five churches in the Alabama-West Florida region disaffiliated in June 2022 and 35 disaffiliated in November 2022, bringing the total to 233. Prior to Sunday, about 8% of United States congregations have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church, according to AWFUMC.

AWFUMC stated that the United Methodist Church currently maintains prohibitions on same sex weddings and the ordination of LGBTQ+ clergy. It also stated that most of the congregations that left the denomination pointed to regions of the church within the U.S. that didn’t enforce the Book of Discipline’s standards for ordination and marriage.

The Book of Discipline is the denomination’s book of law, doctrine and policy.

“In the Alabama-West Florida Conference, Conference leaders have not changed their commitment to upholding the Book of Discipline, joining the majority of United Methodists around the world in this ongoing commitment,” AWFUMC stated.

However, churches were concerned that the denomination’s position on these topics might change during the next general conference in May 2024.

Why the Cornerstone Church in Auburn parted ways

Pastor Matt Mobley said Auburn's Cornerstone Church voted in favor of disaffiliating from the United Methodist denomination after a year of discussion and a church vote.

Mobley has been in ministry for about 23 years with the last two being at Cornerstone. He said this process was difficult, because he's been a member of the United Methodist Church his entire life. He said he and the majority of his congregation believe it was a necessary decision to follow Christian tradition and the teachings in Scripture.

“We’ve been in a history of conflict over 40 (or) 50 years over matters of human sexuality. And every four years at our general conference, this matter has been debated,” Mobley said. “Every general conference there’s been a decision made to stand with traditional sexual morality as define in centuries of church tradition and in Scripture.”

After a special session that was held in 2019, Mobley said the issue wasn’t settled and the general narrative is that this change is coming.

“I think that there’s a narrative sometimes that we’re wanting to exclude people, and that is an incorrect narrative. That is misinformation,” he said. “It’s a matter of sexual morality is what this is about. We maintain a posture of openness to all people and the message of Jesus is for all people.”

Mobley said Cornerstone also maintains the position that sex is intended for the relationship between a husband and wife in marriage.

“This is not a matter that we can just kind of point at one group of people and say, ‘You’re getting it wrong.’ This is something that we as a culture are getting wrong on so many levels,” Mobley said. “The Biblical message is one that challenges us. It's never going to just comfort us. The standards of a Holy God are challenging. We fall short of it. All of us do. And that's why Jesus came... because of that.”

Mobley said he and his church will stand on Biblical principles, not values set by the culture.

“Sometimes we don’t like what (the Bible) says, but it doesn’t give us the authority to change what it says…,” Mobley said. “We reach out in love to a culture, and one of the ways of loving the culture is being clear about who we are, about what makes for the life of a flourishing human, flourishing as God has declared, even when it might not necessarily be a popular message.”

Moving forward, Cornerstone will be looking at options for joining another conference.

“We don’t want any hard feelings. We just go with blessings and well wishes for all parties involved,” Mobley said.

Why Auburn United Methodist Church stayed

“I think anytime these moments happen, it’s like going through a divorce. I would imagine. There are no winners…,” said Auburn United Methodist pastor Cory Smith. “I think any kind of division, it shows our lack of ability to love one another and to listen and to learn from one another and to be as Jesus called us all to be one.”

Smith said the administrative board for the church voted that they would remain in the United Methodist Conference after surveying the congregation earlier this year.

“We do not have kind of a super majority of thinking. So because of the diversity of our membership, and I guess other things like that, that led to the vote for our administrative board,” Smith said.

Smith has been in ministry for about 30 years and has been the pastor of AUMC for about seven years. He said there’s been a Methodist church on the corner of Gay Street and Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn since 1837.

Smith said the UMC Book of Discipline states that all people are of sacred worth and that God has created everybody as a child of God. He also said it currently defines marriage as being between a man and a woman.

While some think the denomination might make changes to the standards in the Book of Discipline, Smith said the United Methodist Church has not changed its official stance in any way and that there’s been a lot of harm caused by misinformation.

“We’re a very traditional church, and the United Methodist Church Book of Discipline has not changed…,” he said. “We also are very open to the fact that God loves everybody, and we want to be a church that we represent that and share that good news that God’s grace is available for everyone.”

If changes were to be made to the Book of Discipline, it would occur at the next general conference in May 2024. Smith said he doesn’t know if AUMC would consider leaving or staying if changes were made to the book.

Moving forward, Smith said AUMC plans to continue living out their mission of loving God, loving people and making disciples of Jesus.

“We love all of our brothers and sisters — LGBTQ, straight, red, yellow, Black and white. They are precious in His sight as we’ve been taught,” Smith said. “So, we want to be that kind of graceful church, and that’s one of the things I love about being United Methodist is that we really kind of focus on God’s grace that is available for everyone.”

‘Turning a page’

The special session on Sunday was called by Bishop David Graves, resident bishop, who said it was a “somber day.”

“We grieve in saying farewell to the 193 churches disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church and wish them the best in ministry,” Graves said in a release. “Many of these churches have dedicated clergy and laity who truly desire to serve God and their communities. We pray for these churches as they navigate ministry in a new season…”

Despite losing so many churches, Graves said the AWFUMC is looking forward to the launching of eleven new churches in the region, which includes one in Opelika.

The new United Methodist Church in the Opelika area, The Foundry, will hold its first service on May 14 at Grace United Methodist on 915 East Glenn Avenue at 5:30 p.m. The church will be pastored by Rev. Patrick Hitchman Craig.

“This has been a labor-intensive and emotional process for our cabinet and staff,” Graves said. “In the most difficult of times I see so many signs of hope and renewal. Today we are turning a page in the Alabama-West Florida and will be focusing on life-giving and life-changing ministry. I’m excited to see the Kingdom work this conference and connection will accomplish with God’s guidance.”