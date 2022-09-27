Opelika-Auburn News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes departs for Greensboro News and Record

Opelika-Auburn News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes has been named executive editor of the Greensboro News and Record and the North Carolina state editor for Lee Enterprises, accepting a promotion within the parent company of the O-A News.

Kendrick-Holmes has been the editor of the O-A News since December 2020. He begins his new role in North Carolina on Oct. 10.

Lee Enterprises’ East Region News Director Paige Mudd announced Tuesday that a nationwide search has begun to find his replacement.

Kendrick-Holmes grew up in LaFayette. Before coming to the O-A News, he worked for 16 years in leadership roles at the nearby Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

“The Auburn-Opelika area is a great place with great people and a lot of great stories, as I’ve known since I was a kid,” Kendrick-Holmes said. “I’ll miss the community and all the hard-charging journalists in the O-A newsroom. It was a blast.”

Under Kendrick-Holmes’ leadership, the Opelika-Auburn News in June won first place in Division B for best newspaper website from the Alabama Press Association. The O-A News also won first place in the division for best local news coverage and best sports coverage.

The paper also won first prize for best special section in newsprint for its project “Resilient Lee: The story of how Lee County joined together to fight the pandemic.” Kendrick-Holmes headed the project, which shined light on the efforts of local doctors, nurses and medical professionals and others who responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individually, Kendrick-Holmes won the APA’s top two prizes for best editorial column or commentary, penning “The perfect picture of courage,” about Harold A. Franklin who integrated Auburn University’s campus in 1964, and “You think we should stop using AP?” — in which he engaged with readers and the community directly and openly about newspaper operation during a particularly divisive time in the United States especially in regards to politics.

“Dimon has laid the groundwork over the last two years for our top priority of providing local content that our readers, subscribers, and followers want to know about,” said Wynn Christian, Lee Enterprises’ Alabama Region President. “He’s also done a great job rebuilding and developing our newsroom. I’m glad that his hard work and strategic mindset has gotten the attention of our partners in North Carolina. While I’m sad he’ll be leaving us, I couldn’t be happier for Dimon and his family on this fantastic new opportunity.”

Kendrick-Holmes attended Vanderbilt University on an Army ROTC scholarship, then served as an intelligence officer in Germany for four years. He and his wife, Bess, will relocate to Greensboro this fall. They have four adult children.

Mudd announced O-A News deputy editor and sports editor Justin Lee will serve as interim editor of the paper during the search for Kendrick-Holmes’ replacement.