Opelika ballet instructor adapts with safety protocols

While some have been able to return to work and others to school, the safety of visiting a gym remains a concern as the pandemic continues.
That's why David Coleman, an instructor at Opelika’s Ballet Academy, sought a safe and socially distant option and began offering new-look adult ballet classes.
“During times of uncertainty, people are flooded with anxiety,” he said. “Any form of art, in this case ballet, is an excellent distraction. There are so many details to concentrate on in class that it is easy to forget about any stress outside of the studio.”
Coleman grew up immersed in the performing arts, which were emphasized in his family. Beginning classical ballet training as a teen, he joined the Montgomery Ballet at 20 years old, later going on to earn a degree in Dance Education from UAB.
He also has his own freelance business, myballetclass.com, where he will occasionally travel to different dance companies or universities as a guest instructor.
“As with all classes at Ballet Academy, I believe the administration goes above and beyond the CDC guidelines in terms of cleanliness, sanitation and proper etiquette on social distancing and face coverings,” Coleman said.
In his adult class, whereas there are usually 15 students, there are currently only 10 students admitted into each class through the online sign-up sheet. Additionally, while a traditional classical ballet class runs for an hour and a half, these classes have been shorted to one hour.
“It starts slow, but if you put in enough patience, time and practice, muscle memory takes over, things start to speed up and before you know it you are dancing, and it can be quite a workout,” Coleman explained. “There is so much that ballet can do that helps students outside of the class. The exercises that we do, both the barre and centre, accompanied by classical piano music, are excellent for coordination, posture and cognitive skills.”
Some of his students had been taking the class recreationally, while others are serious about dance training.
Marilyn Vogel, an instructor at Auburn University who has been taking Coleman’s class, said the experience has been life-changing.
“I have made so many friends and I love that it combines art and exercise,” she said. “At first I was a little intimidated since I had never done dance, but David is so talented at teaching others.”
Auburn City Schools teacher Patience Melius has been taking Coleman’s classes for five years and thinks of it as her gateway to taking more classes weekly.
“It’s an incredible hobby the provides me both physical and mental stimulation,” she said. “It’s challenging, but when you’re focused on dancing you forget about the worries of the day.”
Going forward Coleman wants to increase awareness of all art forms in the area.
“Even during the best of times, the world can be a challenging place, and art can help people decompress,” he said. “I believe that everyone has hidden potential for some medium to express their thoughts and experiences. It’s just a matter of opportunity or rather allowing yourself the opportunity to explore it.”
Those interested in learning more about the adult ballet classes and other courses at the Ballet Academy can visit its website www.myballetacademy.net.
