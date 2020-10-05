Opelika ballet instructor adapts with safety protocols

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It starts slow, but if you put in enough patience, time and practice, muscle memory takes over, things start to speed up and before you know it you are dancing, and it can be quite a workout,” Coleman explained. “There is so much that ballet can do that helps students outside of the class. The exercises that we do, both the barre and centre, accompanied by classical piano music, are excellent for coordination, posture and cognitive skills.”

Some of his students had been taking the class recreationally, while others are serious about dance training.

Marilyn Vogel, an instructor at Auburn University who has been taking Coleman’s class, said the experience has been life-changing.

“I have made so many friends and I love that it combines art and exercise,” she said. “At first I was a little intimidated since I had never done dance, but David is so talented at teaching others.”

Auburn City Schools teacher Patience Melius has been taking Coleman’s classes for five years and thinks of it as her gateway to taking more classes weekly.

“It’s an incredible hobby the provides me both physical and mental stimulation,” she said. “It’s challenging, but when you’re focused on dancing you forget about the worries of the day.”