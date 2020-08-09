Opelika breaks ground for new library building

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and library director Rosanna McGinnis, along with members of the library board, broke ground Friday on the library’s future Glenn Street location.

The event was kept private and not open to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, but various city administrators were in attendance. In his opening remarks, Fuller expressed the need for a new library stemmed from outgrowing its current facility and “certainly outgrowing the parking lot.”

The library’s South Sixth Street location has served the city for more than 40 years, with its services adapting to the city’s growth and needs. The Glenn Street location will answer the city’s need for additional meeting spaces and could become a community hub, officials said of the planned $12 million multi-purpose facility.

“I think the kinds of things that have gone into the rendition of this particular library have been in a sense where people could actually have a voice to say, ‘These are the things that are going on now,’” Ward 1 council representative Patsy Jones said. “You have to make changes based on time, need and of course, I think the board has done a good job in considering all of that and making the decision for this.”