Vehicles and tents lined the streets of downtown Opelika on Saturday as locals enjoyed the ninth annual Burger Wars and Touch-A-Truck event.

Kids and families explored fire trucks, police cars and more while tasting burgers from the 21 grillers who competed in the Burgers Wars.

“We're trying to bring the community out and so we appreciate that so much. We're excited to see such a great turnout," said Brooke Kasnter, the chair for the Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation.

The competitors were divided into three groups: professional, corporate and tailgater. A winner was selected for each category. The teams who won crowd favorite were the Opelika Police Department, Opelika Utilities and The Plains Taproom.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Food Bank of East Alabama. It'll go towards a Backpack Program that provides food for students in need to take home.

It will take about a week to tally up how much money has been raised, but Kastner estimated it's between $8,000 and $10,000. Burger Wars raised a little over $7,000 for the foodbank in 2022.

“It's such a fun event every year," Kastner said. "We had a lot of new people that participated this year and a lot of new faces that came and bought tickets. That's what it's for."

Matt McDougald, the general manager of Opelika Utilities, said it was the company’s first time competing and they were proud to take home two awards: crowd favorite and third place in the corporate division. The team spent several meetings deciding on a recipe and ended up with what they called the Waterboy Burger, which includes a crawfish etoufee.

“It was good for us to get together and spend some time away from the norm,” McDougald said. “We're really happy to help the community in anyway, but particularly the food bank.”

Nathan Baker, a member of Hunters for Christ, said the small group put together a burger in honor of Chris Salamone, a member who died earlier this year. The burger won first place in the tailgater division. It included Conecuh sausage, Jim and Nicks BBQ sauce, honey, gouda cheese and fried onions.

After winning third place last year, Baker said they were hungry to do something different and take first place this year.

Nathan Daniel from public accounting firm Borland Benefield was excited to participate in Burger Wars for the first time and help raise funds for the food bank. They plan to compete again next year. His team had a burger with buns made from scratch, filet mignon and bacon patties and won first place in the corporate division.

Travis Patterson, owner of Flaps 20 in Mobile, came to Opelika to compete for the first time this year. His team created a classic Dad Burger – a patty melt with pimento cheese, grilled onions and Texas toast. After taking home the third place trophy in the pro division, he’s planning on returning next year with hopes to win first.

“We do a lot of these events throughout the year, because it's either tied to children's hospitals, food banks or veteran associations,” Patterson said. “Just being able to do what we love and give back while we're doing it is amazing.”

It was Alex and Paige Bahr's third time attending the event with their two kids. They said they keep coming back for a fun experience.

“It’s fun because some of them will give you a whole burger. Some will give you just a quarter. It’s also good to get out with the family,” Paige said. “We always go to Touch-A-Truck and then come over here (to Burger Wars).”

Paige said her 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter tend to be picky eaters, but they usually are willing to try the different burgers during the competition.

Saturday was Auburn resident Erica Fuller's second time attending Burger Wars with her boyfriend, Darius Ghiai. They used the event as an opportunity to introduce their families to one another. Fuller said her parents, who live in Opelika, talk about the Burger Wars event all year.

“They can’t wait for Burger Wars to come around again,” she said. “They’re the reason that we’re here early and in line.”

Fuller and Ghiai were near the front of the line to purchase tickets for the taste testing before the event began at 11 a.m. After receiving a map with the layout of the competitors tents, they had their route set, planning to taste their favorite burgers from last year again.

Another Auburn resident, Megan Doyle, decided to come to the Touch-A-Truck and Burger Wars event for the first time this year with her family after her father told her about the event last year.

“We happened to be in the area last year. We just happened to stumble on the event and had a really good time,” said Doyle’s father Al Johnson, who lives in Troy. “I also wanted to bring my grandson.”

Johnson marked the event on the family calendar and got to show the family around on Saturday.

Doyle and her husband Matt were excited to taste the different burgers as well as show their 1-year-old son the large vehicles at the event.

“It sounded like a fun thing to do with family, and I wanted to see (my son’s) reaction to all the big trucks up close,” Doyle said. “He loved the fire truck and was clapping the whole time he sat on one of the ATVs.”

Before announcing the winners of Burger Wars, the Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department squared off in the Big Bite Battle to see which team of five could eat and put on firemen gear the fastest. The Opelika Police Department, the 2022 defending champions, took the trophy again.

BURGER WAR WINNERS

Crowd favorites:

Tailgater– Opelika Police Department

Corporate – Opelika Utilities

Pro – The Plains Taproom

Tailgater Division:

First place – Hunters for Christ Auburn

Second place – Opelika Police Department

Third place – Donald Clayton

Corporate Division:

First place – Borland Benefield P.C.

Second place – Prewett Pest Control

Third place - Opelika Utilities

Pro Division:

First place – Bama BBQ Supply

Second place – Auburn BBQ Grill Association

Third place – Flaps 20