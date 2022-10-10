Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe.

At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.

Molly Howard, a 2010 Auburn alumna and owner of Studio 3:19 in downtown Opelika, got a chance to compete on the popular game show along with her family this past May.

“He was definitely team Auburn,” Howard said of Harvey. “I don’t know if he was doing it just because we were representing Auburn, but that just made it that much better.”

Howard, 35, along with her brother Brent Anderson, and her cousins Anna Hunt, Ame McGraw and Ale McGraw all competed on the show under the Anderson family name.

Four out of five of them graduated from Auburn. Ali is just the most recent having graduated this past May, the day after they finished filming Family Feud. Even though their family is now scattered across the country, they have all lived much of their lives here and chose to represent the Loveliest Village on the Plains while on the show.

Anderson says that Harvey already knew all about Auburn, and its rivalry with Alabama.

“It was just really fun and funny that he even kind of knew that connection and that in Alabama you pick. Are you an Auburn fan or are you an Alabama fan? He knew all of that,” Howard said.

Of course, the Andersons getting on Family Feud is a bit of a story in itself.

Howard, who is originally from Montgomery, said watching Family Feud with her youngest cousin, Ale, was a tradition growing up. She said they would watch it on game show network and primetime TV every night before they went to bed.

“It was just kind of our thing when she was little,” Howard said. “So as she grew up, she was like, ‘I just have always wanted to go on the show.’”

Last year, in a brief moment of inspiration after a tragedy in the family, Ali unexpectedly got her chance. The cousins had all come together for a funeral in the family. Their Aunt Ame had passed and it was the first time the Anderson cousins had been together in several years.

Ale had taken the loss of her aunt hard. So, when the funeral was over, Howard and the rest of the cousins came up with an offbeat way to cheer Ale up. They got together in the church immediately after the funeral and created a Family Feud audition tape right there.

“We were like decked out in black and crying all day, and we recorded our audition video and we just sent it in just like that,” Howard said. “It was pretty quickly after that that they got back to us. They were like, ‘We have never had an audition from a funeral… we need to talk to these people, they’ve got to be wild!’”

“It’s really weird when I explain it, but it’s also very much our family,” Howard said. “We’re just kind of wild anyway — entertaining, I’ll say that.”

As for Ale, Howard says her younger cousin was beyond excited. But their off-the-cuff video idea worked. The Andersons went through the audition process and filmed their Family Feud appearances in Atlanta over two days in May.

“Of course, that was so exciting for all of us, but especially for her,” Howard said of Ale.

Howard said the show filming itself was “very high energy,” and “so much fun.”

“We were matched so great. We had so much fun with the other families,” Howard said. “So the outcome doesn’t even really matter. You’re going to be able to see how much fun we were having and how much fun the other families were having. We were all cheering for each other.”

But it was Harvey himself, that seemed to be the highlight of the show for Howard.

“Oh my gosh, so much fun,” Howard said. “Somebody will ask him a question and you can just see his wheels turning and you’re just waiting, like, desperately for what he’s going to say because you know, it’s just going be hilarious.”

And while she doesn’t know if made the final cut of the show, Harvey even gave Howard a chance to plug Studio 3:19.

“I was able to shout out downtown Opelika and say where it was on the tracks, like, all that stuff, which was so fun,” Howard said.

Howard couldn’t spill the beans on whether her family won or not, she said it was still a great time and believes audiences will enjoy it as well.

“It was a blast, and I really honestly think you’re going be able to see that come through on TV just how much fun we were having,” Howard said.

The Anderson family’s episodes will air Oct. 11, Oct. 20, and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. on WLTZ.