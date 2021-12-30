Opelika business owners: Don’t forget to complete the business license renewal application

The City of Opelika Revenue Department reminds businesses to complete the alcoholic beverage license renewal by Jan. 15 and business license renewal applications by Feb. 15.

Renewals processed after these deadlines will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.

The revenue department has mailed out the applications and requests businesses to use the no-contact system as COVID is still a concern.

“Revenue Director Lillie Finley requests that businesses pay renewals online with credit or debit cards, or send personal checks, cashier’s checks or money orders,” according to the press release from the City of Opelika.

To pay online, register at tinyurl.com/OpelikaBusinessPortal.

The City of Opelika press release said business license renewal forms with any worksheets must be emailed to Revenue@Opelika-al.gov before paying online.

Checks and money orders must be made payable to the City of Opelika and mailed to P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390.

The city asks businesses to enclose the business license renewal application and worksheets with the payment.

For more information, please call the City of Opelika Revenue Department at 334-705-5160 or 334-705-5162.