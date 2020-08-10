Opelika business stitches together a hot commodity

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the local area, the Opelika Sewing Center immediately was almost overwhelmed with customers looking for supplies to sew their own face masks. At the time, the home-grown business didn’t even have a sewing pattern for face masks.
“By Friday afternoon, my phone was blowing up,” Rita Woodham, owner of the sewing center said. “From my personal Facebook, the store’s Facebook messenger, emails — it was ‘Do you have elastic? Do you have fabric?’”
The sewing center sold out of elastics by the end of the day, yet there was still a large demand. When she arrived at the center the next day, there were people waiting to buy supplies to make face masks.
Since then, Woodham and her staff have found mask patterns for customers to use and maintained a selection of around 500 types of fabric.
“We have some customers who have made masks to match every outfit they have,” she said, adding that she has five different masks of her own. “That’s the fun of it, to be able to create.”
The sewing center has gone on to help numerous customers, but not without some difficulty. Elastics have been difficult to keep in stock. Woodham says the hardest part has been restocking materials they sell out of. Many manufacturers have sold out of the fabrics the center buys, and some of the factories they’re made in have closed due to the pandemic.
“The main fabric that people are wanting is 100 percent cotton prints. That’s the main thing,” Woodham said. “Now they’re starting to go into the polyesters for the gator, slinky type [or masks] that you can make so much cheaper than buying them.”
Woodham said that in one month, the sewing center sold more than they do in a year.
“There have been a lot of ladies that come in and say ‘I haven’t used my sewing machine in 15 years’ and they say they’re enjoying it,” Cindy Lawerence said. “Of course right now they’re focused on masks, but they say ‘I remember how fun it was.’”
Lawrence, a friend of Woodhams, began working in the center to help cut elastic and fabric to alleviate some of the small staff’s stress. While she hasn’t been sewing as long as Woodham, she figured out how to use an embroidery machine to make face masks.
Lisa Middleton works in the center, having previously sewn regularly before having children. She learned how to sew from her mother, and while her daughters weren’t interested in learning, she’s enjoying teaching her granddaughter.
“I think it’s seeing that end product,” she said about the hobby’s recent surge in popularity. “Seeing something you created, that you made. And you enjoy it and relax doing it.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, each woman has made their fair share of masks. Woodham herself has made around 100 masks but knows of some customers that have made over 5000.
“From a negative to a positive, I think it’s really great the way communities have stepped up and people are either donating or people have had a way to make money at this time,” Lawrence said. “And then maybe, it’s rekindled the passion for wanting to sew other than just masks.”
