Opelika business stitches together a hot commodity

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the local area, the Opelika Sewing Center immediately was almost overwhelmed with customers looking for supplies to sew their own face masks. At the time, the home-grown business didn’t even have a sewing pattern for face masks.

“By Friday afternoon, my phone was blowing up,” Rita Woodham, owner of the sewing center said. “From my personal Facebook, the store’s Facebook messenger, emails — it was ‘Do you have elastic? Do you have fabric?’”

The sewing center sold out of elastics by the end of the day, yet there was still a large demand. When she arrived at the center the next day, there were people waiting to buy supplies to make face masks.

Since then, Woodham and her staff have found mask patterns for customers to use and maintained a selection of around 500 types of fabric.

“We have some customers who have made masks to match every outfit they have,” she said, adding that she has five different masks of her own. “That’s the fun of it, to be able to create.”