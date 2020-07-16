Opelika businesses prep for tax-free weekend

The state’s annual tax-free weekend begins Friday, and local stores are preparing for the possible influx of crowds amid COVID-19 concerns.

The weekend gives residents the chance to buy necessities for the upcoming school year without the state sales tax added into their final total. While big-box stores like Target and Walmart are go-to’s for school supplies like crayons, pencils and backpacks, other local businesses are able to get in on the upcoming retail rush as well.

Fringe Consignment Boutique has seen a fairly steady crowd of customers, despite the pandemic, said Ashley Colquitt, manager of the downtown Opelika location. She said she expects the trend to continue going into the tax-free weekend.

“We do allow people to use the dressing rooms,” Colquitt said when asked about the store’s preparations. “But we steam each item afterward just to be thorough.”

Another downtown Opelika store, Southern Crossing, is also expecting a nice crowd for the weekend.

The state’s “shelter-in-place” and “safer-at-home” orders taught them to get innovative and offer curbside pickup and delivery options, but according to Valerie Smith, it worked in the store’s favor.

“We had a phenomenal June. July kind of slowed down, but that always happens. July seems to be the hottest, kind of almost dead month for us,” Smith said.

She said that overall, sales have been up and that there hasn’t been a problem with having too many people inside the store at one time.

Both Southern Crossing and All Aboard, its children’s extension next door, have hand sanitizer placed in the doorway for customers to use before entering.