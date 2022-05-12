Opelika celebrates return of 'Old Nancy' steam engine and two new murals

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, the community came together to celebrate the return of the steam-powered tractor “Old Nancy” to Opelika and to welcome two new murals painted on each side of the Museum of East Alabama.

One of the murals was painted by mural artist Chris Johnson of Columbus, Ga., and the other was painted by Auburn University art students.

“There’s been more excitement here in the last two months consecutively with the museum since we got the mural...” Glenn Buxton, the director of the Museum of East Alabama, said of Johnson's painting. “Our attendance here has increased probably by 30%.”

Buxton said the steam tractor first came to the area in 1905 after J.W. Dupree saw it on display at the St. Louis Exposition. Dupree thought the tractor's engine would make a good stationary power source and decided to use it at Pepperwood Sawmill, which he owned.

The tractor arrived by train and was driven to its home south of Beauregard, Buxton said. It was named in honor of the steam railway locomotive “Nancy Hanks,” which traveled the line between Atlanta and Columbus, Ga., according to a release from the museum.

“Old Nancy” served two generations, providing power for the sawmill.

Buxton said the steam tractor was designated by the Alabama State Legislature as a historic artifact of Alabama in 1978.

It was donated by the Charles Whatley and his family to Auburn University, where it has been for the last 30 years. Buxton said the university used if for Ag Day until it was taken out of service in 2002.

Buxton said the Whatleys asked that Old Nancy be returned to its home in Opelika, where it will stay permanently.

“I think it’s important to have it where people can enjoy it and see it,” Buxton said. “There were a lot of people here wanting to see it come back.”

In preparation for the tractor's return, Buxton said the museum built a pavilion for it, Autosports Bodyworks restored and repainted the engine and Auburn University students painted an agriculture-related mural on the outside wall of the museum next to the tractor's new location.

Buxton said the museum plans to put more agricultural items outside with the tractor.

The mural was completed two weeks ago and was overseen by Wendy DesChene, an art professor at Auburn University. She and her class of 11 students and three graduates worked together on the piece.

“It was a great opportunity to work with graduate students and other students and to be back painting again after COVID,” DesChene said.

The university had plans to paint a mural on the outside wall of the museum in 2020 but the pandemic hit and shut the project down.

One of the graduates, Olivia Floyd, 24, said she was excited to have the opportunity again to paint a mural on the side of the museum this year. It was one of the biggest projects the class has completed in a semester.

“It’s huge for me,” Floyd said. “I’ve never been a part of anything this big, so it’s been a real honor.”

DesChene, her students and the graduates incorporated woods logs for the sawmill, agriculture ads that the museum has on display, farm animals and people including George Washington Carver, who was a leader of agriculture in the area.

The mural on Avenue A by Chris Johnson highlights the history of East Alabama with a variety of figures, scenery and architecture in a sepia color palette. Johnson is also the artist who painted the mural at the Opelika City Library.

“I really love being here,” Johnson said. “The community really stepped in. They were really grateful, and working with Glenn was amazing.”

“It’s made a great addition to our museum,” Buxton said of the steam engine and the two murals. “I think it really helps downtown, especially being outside.”

The 1904 tractor and two murals can be viewed at the museum along with 5,000 artifacts from the area at the Museum of East Alabama, 121 South Ninth St. in downtown Opelika.