Opelika children's advocacy center to receive $200,000 grant

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants worth $227,711 to Opelika children’s advocacy group Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services. The grants will reportedly be used to help with the non-profit’s efforts in both Lee County and Macon County.

According to a press release put out by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants come through the Department of Justice. The funding is meant to help provide services including advocacy and accompaniment, emotional support and safety services, court assistance and assistance in filing compensation claims.

The DoJ grants are expected to provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault. Twin Cedars is just one of five child advocacy non-profits across 10 Alabama counties to which Ivey has awarded grant money.

“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”

Twin Cedars serves children across West Central Georgia and East Alabama.

Their Opelika office began in 1991 as The Child Advocacy Center. According to Twin Cedars’ website, the center was created “in response to the critical need for a child-friendly environment for alleged victims.”

Twin Cedars assumed operation of the center in 2012. They serve children in both Lee County and Macon County ages three to seventeen who have been physically or sexually abused.

The money awarded to Twin Cedars is part of a much larger pool of funds worth $769,578 which Ivey is divvying out to five different nonprofit organizations across the state.

The other non-profits are:

Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. in Talladega County, which has been awarded $68,797.

St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center in St. Clair County, which has been awarded $62,343.

Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Shelby County, which has been awarded $268,623.

Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which does work in Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties, has been awarded $142,104.