Opelika City Council and Lee County NAACP at odds over redistricting proposals

After more discussion between the Lee County NAACP and Opelika City Councilmembers about redistricting, the current proposal was tabled again at the council meeting on Tuesday.

If nothing changes or the council does not make a decision between the two maps by Sept. 13, the current map proposed by Mayor Gary Fuller will go into effect and will become law.

“We are trying to get a map that works for everyone or a large percentage of everyone.… We’re trying to do all that collaboration that the city says that they want to do, but unfortunately, it's roadblock after roadblock,” said Laticia Smith, NAACP first vice president.

Members of the NAACP claimed that certain councilmembers already planned to vote against their proposal, so they prepared another option to the council asking them to make a few amendments to the mayor’s plan if it were approved instead.

Lee County NAACP President Billy Allen said the organization has not made any additional changes to the map.

“We did propose a map and we decided that the best avenue to go forward was to just make amendments to the proposed map of the mayor,” Allen said.

After the meeting, Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris said she was disappointed that the NAACP had not completed the legal descriptions required to make its plan an ordinance, and that time is running out.

Norris said she likes giving citizens a choice, especially when it comes to the redistricting map, but she said the NAACP did not offer an alternative.

“My counterparts, their goal is to keep it on the table until there are no more opportunities to introduce anything different," Norris said of the Opelika Council, "which is one of the reasons why I’m disappointed with the NAACP is because they have gotten into the political game."

“They are not doing what is best for the citizens as they have proposed," she continued. "They did not do due diligence in making certain that they checked all the boxes, so that they could propose an alternative to the mayor’s map."

Norris said she also doesn’t like that the NAACP went back on some of the changes they had proposed for Ward 2 and changed it back to what the mayor’s map proposed.

“They recommended moving Towne Lake and Royal Park into Ward 5 and moving Pinehurst and West Ridge into Ward 2, which is different from the mayor’s map,” Norris said. “They heard from some specific citizens and they decided to renege on those changes. They did not present that tonight that they had made those changes, but they did call me on the phone and told me.”

With three meetings left until the deadline, the council would have to remove the current proposal from the table and vote for or against it, while the NAACP still needs to provide legal descriptions for its proposal to be able to present it as an ordinance for the council to vote on.

“If they had spent time working on that aspect as opposed to trying to redo the map to reflect what was proposed by the mayor, then they would have had an opportunity,” Norris said. “Time is drawing near. We only have a couple of council meetings left, which again is disappointing that they have neglected due diligence to make certain that they could represent what they pretend to represent.”

'Local politics'

After the Tuesday meeting, City Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith said that he thought some of the comments during the redistricting discussion were misleading, particularly the comment that a councilmember told the NAACP that its map was going to be voted down.

Smith said he didn’t know what the conversation was but that he knows that the NAACP will need the votes of at least three councilmembers to approve the map they proposed.

Elizabeth Hill, a member of the NAACP and member of the redistricting committee, told the council she would like them to adopt the amendments the NAACP offered, and if they decided against it, to explain to the public why they did so.

“I think one thing that’s difficult with especially local politics is that people believe even when they give engaged feedback that it’s not listened to,” Hill said. “So we are encouraging you strongly to listen to what the people have requested and to give your feedback and engagement in that process.”

Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch brought up the issue of legal descriptions and asked if the NAACP had the legal descriptions that are needed to make their proposal an ordinance.

Hill said no.

After discussing what legal descriptions are needed and who is in charge of providing them, City Attorney Guy Gunter said it’s the responsibility of the party proposing an amendment to provide the legal descriptions, and then it must be introduced by a councilmember.

“The branch wants to continue to support and to work in cooperation and partnership with the city to get our amendment approved,” Allen said after the meeting. “We’re going to work on the ordinance. We’re going to work on the legal description to try to get everything done at the next council meeting.”

Allen said he believes the NAACP will not need to hire an attorney to create the legal descriptions but will instead look to members within their branch as well as working with the city to get it done.

Laticia Smith said the map created by the NAACP incorporated about 65% of the recommendations made from citizens at the public meetings held in each ward, and that their version reduced the population deviation in each ward from 4% to 2%.

Smith said that while only about 50 people showed up to the public meetings, she would argue “that’s still about five times more than the number of people that put the first map together.”

“So the reason why we prepared those amendments is because we were told that you guys were going to vote our map down,” Smith told the council. “We don't have legal descriptions to our map, because we were under the impression our map is gonna get voted down.”

Norris asked Smith for the name of the person who told the NAACP that the council was going to vote it down, but Smith said she didn’t think it was appropriate to share that information.

“We were told that our map was not supported by the mayor. …I'm not going to open up any more information because it doesn't feel like you guys are going to work with us,” Smith said.

“The mayor does not have a vote for this particular issue, so I don't understand why you would be putting the blame on him,” Norris answered back. “And for you to come forward and mention that there are some people or somebody that said it but were not able to provide the information as to who it is to get clarity and understanding, I think that is a lack of transparency on behalf of the NAACP.”