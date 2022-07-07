Opelika City Council approves budget for annual grant but will receive a 22% decrease in funds

The City of Opelika approved the budget plan for spending the Community Development Block Grant fund at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

Opelika is expected to receive $258,169 from this federal grant, which is a 22% decrease from last year’s funding, approximately $35,000 less.

Matt Mosley, Opelika planning director, said this is a “fairly significant loss for the city.”

This fund is used to help provide decent and affordable housing and supportive services for low to moderate income families, those with disabilities and the elderly who live in the city limits of Opelika, Mosley said.

It will also go towards supporting non-profit public services, improving public facilities and infrastructure and removing neglected or unsafe properties, he said.

“We provide assistance for first-time homeowners, provide emergency repairs for those who may need emergency help with their home, and it goes to organizations like the food bank and utility systems,” Mosley said.

Even though Opelika will receive less funding, Mayor Gary Fuller said, “We really think those (services) are all important, so we try to make sure that we fund those the best we can.”

Opelika receives this federal grant annually from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Fuller said this fund varies from year to year depending on the HUD.

“Over the years the Community Development Block Grant money goes up and down,” Fuller said. “You never know from year to year, but we’re grateful for what we’re getting and we certainly have a use for every nickel of it.”

After several public hearings and after Fuller introduced the proposed budget, the city council approved the plan on Tuesday and submitted it to HUD in Birmingham for final approval. Mosley said the city should receive the funding by November or December.

The City’s Annual Action Plan for 2022 identifies the projects and programs that were selected to receive funding.

This year the $258,169 grant will be dispersed to the following:

$38,725 to public services, which includes $16,405 to Lee-Russell Council of Governments Utility Assistance and $22,320 to East Alabama Food Bank Community Market.

$37,000 to public facilities.

$110,811 to housing services, which includes $60,811 to Emergency Home Repair and $50,000 to Home Ownership Assistance.

$20,000 to rehabilitation or specifically the Main Street Opelika Façade Grant Program.

$51,633 to administration.

“I think it’s good,” Fuller said about the budget plan. “I think those are areas where folks need help and we’re glad to do it. Of course, I wish it were more money, and if it were more money, we could help more folks.”

The Emergency Home Repair program, the Homeownership Loan program and the Building Inspection Division all help to address the issue of housing, whether it be assisting those in need or demolishing neglected and unsafe properties.

Opelika has an annual goal to assist 15 homeowners every year with repairs. During 2021, Opelika’s action plan stated this was difficult to meet because of the increase in cost materials and labor but still assisted five homeowners of which 80% were senior citizens.

Each year, Opelika also has a goal to assist five home buyers purchase a home. During 2021, the city helped 19 individuals with rent, mortgage or temporary housing.

Currently, three homeownership loans are pending and 10 have already been closed, making 2021 the “most successful year to date,” according to the city.

Opelika Main Street also made three façade renovations with one underway in the Historic Downtown Business District.

“The City of Opelika will continue to concentrate on improving the living conditions and providing affordable housing for our low-moderate income citizens,” the city document said.