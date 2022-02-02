Opelika City Council approves rezoning for new Crawford Road subdivision

The Opelika City Council approved rezoning on Tuesday for property along Crawford Road, which will allow for a new subdivision to be built.

The property consists of 17.9 acres and is adjacent to the Village at Waterford subdivision.

Hartbrook Development LLC, an Auburn-Opelika estate development firm, is the owner of the property and has proposed a plan for residential development.

Brandon Hays, of Hartbrook Development, said the company hasn’t chosen a builder for the homes yet, but he believes the price range will be similar to the prices of the homes in the adjacent subdivision, the Village at Waterford. The homebuilder for that subdivision is Knight Homes Development, with prices ranging from $245,000 to $290,000.

“We still have to finalize a few things, but our goal would be to start construction probably within the next couple of months and then have it completed by fall,” Hays said.

The residential development is proposed to consist of about 47 single-family home lots with a proposed density of 2.6 homes per acre.

The typical lot will be 9,000 square feet and the minimum width will be 60 feet, unless it’s located on a cul-de-sac.