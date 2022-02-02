Opelika City Council approves rezoning for new Crawford Road subdivision

The Opelika City Council approved rezoning on Tuesday for property along Crawford Road, which will allow for a new subdivision to be built.
The property consists of 17.9 acres and is adjacent to the Village at Waterford subdivision.
Hartbrook Development LLC, an Auburn-Opelika estate development firm, is the owner of the property and has proposed a plan for residential development.
Brandon Hays, of Hartbrook Development, said the company hasn’t chosen a builder for the homes yet, but he believes the price range will be similar to the prices of the homes in the adjacent subdivision, the Village at Waterford. The homebuilder for that subdivision is Knight Homes Development, with prices ranging from $245,000 to $290,000.
“We still have to finalize a few things, but our goal would be to start construction probably within the next couple of months and then have it completed by fall,” Hays said.
The residential development is proposed to consist of about 47 single-family home lots with a proposed density of 2.6 homes per acre.
The typical lot will be 9,000 square feet and the minimum width will be 60 feet, unless it’s located on a cul-de-sac.
“It’s going to be less dense than Waterford,” said Andy Young, project manager from Foresite Group. “It’ll have a lot more open space.”
Young and Hays said the subdivision will have designated natural areas, a new entrance and landscape buffering between Crawford Road and the development and the adjacent development.
Two streets are planned for the development, with one on the south border connecting to Crawford Road and the second connecting to Arlee Avenue in the Village at Waterford Subdivision.
Currently there are two homes on the property that will be removed before the development project begins.
In other business, the council:
- Reappointed Tipi Miller, Chris Nunn and Jay Walkers to the Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA). New Term ends 02-11-2025.
- Appointed Revel Gholston to the Indian Pines Recreation Authority. Existing term ends 06-07-2025.
- Appointed Tim Aja to the Airport Advisory Board. Existing term ends 11-03-2025.
- Approved a resolution to appropriate $10,000 to Auburn-Opelika Tourism to sponsor the AJGA golf tournament at Grand National.
- Approved a resolution to appropriate $2,000 to help sponsor the 2022 Black Tie Legacy Gala. Each council member will contribute a portion of their discretionary funds.