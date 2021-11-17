Opelika City Council approves rezoning for subdivision across the road from Storybook Farm

“The only issue I’ve heard with regard to this project is that the development will cause confusion, which will somehow impact the horses and the children,” Miller said.

Miller gave an example of an equestrian meet that had hundreds of cheering spectators and not a single horse got anxious or agitated.

“A friend of mine who is a retired professor from the School of Medicine told me that horses do not spook so easily as most people think, and that in a short time, they quickly adapt to repeated distractions and confusions.”

Miller believes this neighborhood will not only benefit the city’s revenue and create more jobs, but he said it will also bring more families to Storybook Farm.

“The estimated property taxes derived alone would amount to almost a quarter million dollars per year,” Miller said. “Once completed, the value of the 242 houses would be more that $70 million, not to mention the fact that those 242 families will be buying groceries, gas, utilizes, homeowners insurance and whatever else a family would need.”

Susan Haynes, the previous owner of the land, said that when her daughter moved to Opelika, she and her family struggled to find a home.