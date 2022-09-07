Opelika City Council chooses mayor's redistricting map over NAACP's proposal

The Opelika City Council voted Tuesday to accept the city's original proposal, which was presented by the mayor six months ago, over amendments to the map proposed by the Lee County branch of the NAACP.

The Council first voted 3-2 against the NAACP's amendments, which would have revised the boundary lines in Wards 1, 3 and 4.

Council President Eddie Smith of Ward 4, Erica Norris of Ward 2 and Todd Rauch of Ward 5 voted against the amendments, while George Allen of Ward 1 and Tim Aja of Ward 3 voted in favor of them.

The Council then voted on the original map, which was created by Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley. It passed 4-1, with only Allen of Ward 1 voting against it.

“We wish it went differently,” said Laticia Smith, first vice president of the Lee County NAACP. “We thought that we put together a good proposal to the mayor’s map and just wish it went a different way.”

Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, said he appreciated all the work and collaboration that the city put forth during the process, including meeting with the NAACP, hosting public workshops and taking the amendments into consideration, but he added that he is disappointed in the final outcome.

“We think it’s very unfortunate that we could not work out a combined solution with the city,” he said. “We will contact the state conference of the NAACP to obtain direction and guidance to move forward. Over the next few years, we will monitor housing patterns and city annexations.”

Smith, the Council president, said the amendments presented by the NAACP were “solid,” but he believes the mayor’s map is in the best interest of Opelika as a whole, and that the Council took six months to make its decision.

“At the end of the day, we thought, or the majority thought, that the map that (Mosley) presented was suitable, and therefore it’s what passed,” Smith said.

Smith praised Mosley for taking the time to explain the map and field questions at the five different public workshops.

Aja, of Ward 3, voted to approve the mayor’s map but first voted for the NAACP’s amendments. He said the plan was good but that the amendments would have made it even better, especially for citizens in his ward.

“I think that the plan that passed is a good one, that’s why I voted for it," Aja said, "but the redistricting amendment allowed about 2,000 people to not have to change wards."

During the Council meeting on Tuesday, a handful of citizens from the Westside neighborhood in Ward 3 voiced their approval for the amendments and told the council that they didn’t want to move out of Ward 3. Under the mayor's plan, they will now be moving into Ward 1.

Norris, of Ward 2, also voted in approval of the mayor’s map but said she wished the NAACP would have listened to the citizens of Ward 2 and kept their recommendations in its proposal.

“They went back and had a private meeting within themselves, and they changed the map, specifically as it related to Opelika Ward 2, back to the way that the map currently exists,” she said. “I am certainly disappointed about the way that it was handled specific to Opelika Ward 2.”

According to the mayor’s map, Ward 1 will be compacted and centered on the Carver neighborhood south and west of downtown Opelika. Ward 2 has two pieces that will be connected by a small portion in the middle. It includes both the Jeter neighborhood and a community close to I-85.

Ward 3 will constitute the north side of the historic district and downtown, Ward 4 will remain on the western side of the city, and Ward 5 will remain on the eastern side of the city.

To find more about the redistricting map visit the City of Opelika website.