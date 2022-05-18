Opelika City Council decides to table redistricting ordinance until June

The Opelika City Council decided to table the second reading of the redistricting ordinance at the council meeting on Tuesday to give Opelika citizens more time to review the proposed plan.

The council previously approved the first reading of the redistricting ordinance at the May 3 meeting.

Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith said earlier that he was confident the ordinance would be approved at Tuesday night’s meeting while Ward 2 Councilwoman Erica Baker Norris was skeptical about moving forward with the process so quickly.

Smith said the process is moving quickly because of the steps the council has taken to get feedback from the community and share information about the process and decisions that have been made so far.

At the request of Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, the city agreed to hold public hearing workshops in each ward for citizens to attend, ask questions and gain a better understanding of the process. All five workshops were conducted in April, which Smith and Norris both thought was successful.

Norris said she wanted to take advantage of all the time that the city has been given to make a final decision and was concerned about making mistakes if the city continued to move quickly through the process.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Ward 1 Councilman George Allen requested to table the ordinance and Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch second the motion.

Mayor Gary Fuller said no action was taken at the meeting and the ordinance will be tabled until the council meeting on June 5.

Smith, who watched the meeting online while recovery from a recent surgery, said the council wanted “to give whomever might need to take a look at it some more time” and wanted to provide an opportunity for citizens to “come forward with a different proposal” if there were any.

The council has until September to finalize the redistricting plan. Smith said if nothing is decided by then, the proposal will automatically become the new district map.

Fuller said the council wanted to give citizens more time to look at the plan and the city "is in no particular hurry.”

The proposed map was first introduced at a council meeting on March 15, and the council is required to make a final decision and approve a plan within six months of the introduction.