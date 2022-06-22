Opelika City Council listens to NAACP, keeps redistricting plans on the table

The Opelika City Council has decided not to vote on the redistricting ordinance again and has left it on the table for now.

Opelika City Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith said during Tuesday night's Council meeting that Billy Allen, president of the Lee County NAACP, asked him to leave the ordinance on the table while they look at creating an alternative plan.

“If they do, we’ll be glad to look at it and see if it fulfills all of the requirements for redistricting,” Smith said. “If it does, then we’ll certainly consider it.”

Allen and the NAACP will have until September to present an alternative plan to the council. If a new plan is not presented by the deadline, the current plan and map will become law automatically.

“We’re willing to give time, and if it works out we’ll be happy to look at it and make comparisons,” Smith said. “We’ll hopefully make a decision on which one is the best.”

Allen said he and the NAACP are currently looking at all the information that they received during the redistricting public workshops that were held in each ward, which he thinks went well.

“I think that it shows some goodwill towards trying to do the right thing,” Allen said, commending the City of Opelika for its efforts to receive feedback from citizens.

“We’re trying to determine how we can use the information to impact any changes that we see necessary, but those changes will be definitely based on what the residents and citizens of Opelika provide to us,” Allen said.

The NAACP is looking at the proposed map, and Allen said it will draft an alternative map if necessary.

“There are a couple of concerns or issues that we are looking at in Ward 3, but once you move one, it will impact all of them,” Allen said.

The City is required to meet certain qualifications, which make shifting things around difficult, as doing so can start a chain reaction.

The city is required to meet the following criteria:

Each ward within the redistricting map must be as close as possible to an equal population within 5% plus or minus.

Each ward should have a single unbroken border.

Each ward should be relatively compact and nearby areas of population should not be bypassed in favor of more distant populations.

Each ward must be easily identified by manmade boundaries such as center lines of streets, railroads and waterways.

Each ward should keep neighborhoods intact within the same district.

Each ward should avoid the unnecessary pairing of incumbent councilmen.

No district should be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strengths of any language, ethnic or racial minority group; and districts can’t be designed solely on the purpose of race.

In other business, the council:

Introduced the first reading of the Downtown Residential Living ordinance, which would allow for The Taylor apartment complex to be built on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C. If the second reading is passed at the next meeting, then the ordinance will go into effect.

Approved a resolution for the development of a Marriot Element Hotel along Parker Way, which will have 99 rooms, an 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts and a building with clubhouse and restaurants.

Recognized the family-run business Peterson and Williams Funeral Home for its 100-year anniversary of serving Opelika.