Opelika city council tables vote on proposed cell tower at Floral Park

At the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council decided to table a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street.

During a public hearing, about 10 citizens expressed their concerns and outrage over the possibility, wondering if it could lower property value and saying it would be an aesthetic eye sore.

Level-Up Towers, the company looking to build the cell tower, said their studies confirmed this was the best location.

For this construction to proceed, the council would need to make exceptions to the city ordinance to allow the tower to be built taller and closer to residential neighborhoods.

When the time came to vote, George Allen, councilman for Ward 1, made a motion to table it so they could receive more information.

Cell tower

Clay Brogdon, a telecom site development consultant for Level-Up Towers out of Georgia, requested a special use permit from the city of Opelika to allow for a 144-foot-tall communications tower to be located at Floral Park.

Brogdon said Level-Up met every item that was required by the city’s ordinance, except for two, which he asked the city to waive.

In Opelika’s ordinance, it states that no tower can be built within 1,000 feet of the border of a single family residential zone district or neighborhood and that the maximum height of any tower cannot be taller than 100 feet.

“If our request for one strategically placed tower, tall enough to support colocation of up to four carriers, is not granted, then more towers would be needed to build the coverage gaps in the area, leading to greater visual and environmental impacts,” Brodgon told the council.

He also said that Verizon Wireless and Dish, two companies that would use this tower, require the height to be 125 to 135 feet to provide coverage and capacity necessary to upgrade their networks.

The type of monopole tower that Level-Up designs is built with certain safety measures. Brogdon said that in the “unlikely event of an unusual weather catastrophe,” the tower is designed to buckle at the location of highest stress and fold over onto itself.

If it were to fall over like a tree, Brogdon said it would not fall across any residential property lines.

Because the city would be leasing the land to Level-Up, Brogdon said that the city would also benefit from receiving tens of thousands of dollars from the lease over time which could be used for special projects around the city.

Rules and regulations

During public hearing, several citizens said they’ve heard that cell towers can present health risks. However, City Attorney Guy Gunter said that the city’s authority to regulate cell towers is severely restricted by federal law and heavily regulated by the Federal Communication Commission.

Any application to build a cell tower must go through the FCC and the city.

Gunter said the city can only regulate the aesthetic, the distance the tower can be from other property lines and safety issues.

“One thing that the federal government has made plain is that the city council cannot regulate radio emissions from cell towers,” he said. “The FCC is the sole judge of that matter, and the FCC has adopted regulations. The FCC says it has conducted numerous scientific studies, and that its scientific studies demonstrate that if the cell tower is built and operated in accordance with their federal standards, it does not constitute a safety issue.”

Gunter said that according to the law the city cannot deny a cell tower based on claims of alleged harmful effects of radio emissions from the tower.

“If the council denied a permit based on radio emissions and that was challenged in court, federal court would rule against the city in order of the permit grant,” he said.

There is a city ordinance that list reasons that the city can use to deny a permit, which include the following: if the project does not meet the design guidelines; if the design or location does not comply with state and federal laws and regulations; if the applicant does not pay the city fees; if the design does not meet technical or structural safety or construction standards; if the applicant is not authorized to conduct business in the state of Alabama; or if the applicant fails to comply with the requirements of the ordinance in regard to another wireless telecommunication system.

Gunter said for the city to deny the permit, the council would have to explain why and have substantial evidence based on the FCC, federal regulations or the city’s ordinance.

Other concerns

Several other citizens wanted to know why Floral Park was chosen as the location for this cell tower.

“There’s lots of other land in Opelika that doesn’t have quite so many families living in close proximity enjoying this park even before it was renovated,” said Kristen Williams, who lives on Fifth Avenue.

Jeff Bass, a consultant for Center for Municipal Solutions, said the options are to either have one tower that’s over 140 feet tall or to have four towers around the city that are 100 feet tall.

Bass said locating the tower at Floral Park meets all the needs for cell coverage.

Other citizens believe the tower would likely ruin the aesthetics of the area. Mike Akins, who lives on Tenth Street, added that it would hinder the natural beauty of Opelika.

He asked the council not to sacrifice the park to technology.

“I would just like for the council to seriously consider what a 140-foot metal tower parked on the corner of the park means,” Akins said.

Sherri Reese, who lives on Floral Street and is a candidate for State Senator of District 27, said the cell tower will make the property value in the area go down.

“I know you guys are gonna do what you want to do, but I'm here to say I'm not excited about the tower. I would love for the tower to be somewhere else in Opelika,” she said.

Tim Aja, councilman for Ward 3, said he’s interested in learning more about the cell tower.

While Aja was running to be elected to the council seat, one of his main focuses was enhancing and improving the use of Floral Park. Many citizens who spoke at the public hearing on Tuesday stated that they love the work that has been going into the park recently but believe the tower will be a detriment to the progress.

“We’ll see what further information comes out over the next couple of weeks,” Aja said. “We’re legally prohibited, apparently, from making EMF radiation a health concern. That will be overpowered by the FCC is how we’ve been advised by the city attorney.

“That being the case, it sounded tonight like the vast majority, if not all of the concerns really from the Opelika citizenry was based off of health hazards from the radiation and that doesn’t give us a footing to stand on,” he continued.

Since the vote to approve the cell tower was tabled, Aja said the next step will involve getting more information before the next council meeting where the resolution could possibly be voted on.