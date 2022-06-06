Opelika City Council to hold more public hearings for new-look Taylor complex

At 6 p.m. Tuesday night, the council will hold two public hearings in the courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building about ordinances that would allow for the construction of denser apartment buildings downtown, like The Taylor.

The Taylor is a four-building complex that will feature 182 one-and two-bedroom units and is planned to be built on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C, within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shops. It is being developed by Marsh Real Estate Investments, LLC, of Opelika.

This apartment complex project has faced both criticism and praise from citizens.

The Opelika City Council and Opelika Planning Commission have worked to make some adjustments to the plan including reducing the density of the units per acre and talking with the developers about the possibility of changing the design of the buildings, which citizens said looked “unattractive” and didn’t match the downtown area.

Council President and Ward 4 Councilman Eddie Smith said the council decided to separate the amendments into two ordinances.

The first public hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika,” which will allow duplexes within Residential Zone 4 and Medium Density Residential districts and allow mausoleums, columbariums and crematoriums in the GC-P and the GC-S overlay districts.

The second public hearing also involves amending a portion of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika. This amendment focuses on the area requirement and is looking to set the maximum number of dwelling units per acre to 28 within the C-1 District, a downtown commercial zone.

“You never know what we’re going to hear, but we have not had as much pushback in conversation over the last couple of weeks as we did before when we were looking at The Taylor specifically,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t think that there would be any resistance in the first one, but the one with the residential, there might be some resistance, but it’ll be interesting.”

While Smith said he doesn’t know what to expect from the public hearing, he said one reason citizens might not be reaching out is because of the changes that were made to the original plan.

Since it was first proposed, the city has addressed traffic, water and sewer issues, Smith said, as well as talked with the developers about the design aesthetic of the four complex buildings that make up the Taylor.

Smith said the developers agreed to look at the designs again and have made some changes. All four buildings will now have a white exterior and Smith said they “look much better.”

“I hope that whatever the ultimate outcome is is in the best interest of the community. That’s all we want and that’s all we need to do. That’s our responsibility,” Smith said.

The council will not be voting on these ordinances Tuesday night, and Smith said the public hearings are just for the purpose of discussion.

After the public hearing, Smith said the ordinance will be on the agenda at some point for the first reading. Then it will go through the process of second reading and possibly final approval.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.