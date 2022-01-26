Opelika City School Board of Education mourns the loss Steven Carson

At the Opelika City Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, the board expressed their condolences to the family of Rev. Steven Carson, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

Carson was the Principal of the Opelika Learning Center and the Director of Alternative Education and Student Services, as well as a pastor.

Opelika City Schools said Carson began working for the school system in 1990 at Opelika High School, and in 1998 he became the principal at Brown Center, which was later named the Opelika Learning Center in 2003.

“Everybody is very sad, but those of us in the faith know that he is free from pain,” said Superintendent Mark Neighbors. “We’re certainly very sad for his family and our family, but we know the bounty he is receiving right now for all his work here on earth. That’s a lot of comfort knowing that he’s in Heaven and getting his jewels and his crown.”

The board said Carson was a “trusted advisor and servant to the community” and that his goal was for every student to be successful.

“He wore a lot of hats for us, and he’s one of those individuals that we will truly miss,” said assistant superintendent Kenneth Burton.

The board stated they are "grateful for the difference he made in so many lives."