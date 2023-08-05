Sixth grade students filed in to the new Fox Run School Thursday morning for the first day of school.

The new school smell filled the hallways with fresh paint on the walls and Opelika bulldog décor. The bright-eyed students took in the view of the new building where they’ll be spending the next 10 months learning.

Parents dropping of their children Thursday morning were just as excited for the potential of the new year.

After dropping off her daughter, Chrishutta Tolbert said she loved the atmosphere of excitement and high expectations. Tolbert said her daughter, Alanese, was so excited Wednesday night she couldn’t sleep.

“It’s a new school, the kids are getting to learn something different and all of them are finally coming together from all the different schools,” Tolbert said. “I just want them to have a good time learning and coming together.”

Fox Run principal April Brock said the teachers worked tirelessly preparing the school and their classrooms for the students as well as planning for drop-off and pick-up to run smoothly.

“I hope that our students will come to school every day and feel loved and are learning,” Brock said. “I hope they go home with memories that they will cherish forever because they are the first class. They are making history of being the first group of students in this building.”

The sixth grade school, with 367 enrolled students, completed construction during the summer.

The two-story building on Fox Run Parkway is 62,000-square-feet. It includes a cafeteria, media center, music room, activity room, storm-proof hallway, classrooms and a unique learning stair feature. Close to the main entrance of the building the traditional staircase that leads to the second level is attached to deep stairs that can be used for bleacher-type seating.

These learning stairs will provide an open-space gathering area for teachers and students to use outside the classroom setting.

There are also several unique design elements within the building that will highlight Opelika City Schools, including the Opelika O on the ceiling at the end of hallways. Several classrooms also feature circular windows in addition to large rectangular windows.

“The school looks like a high school, but it’s for sixth graders. We are blessed and we are honored to be able to start school in this building,” Brock said.

Teachers Robert Mentes and Elizabeth Gibbs expressed their excitement and enthusiasm for starting the school year in the new facility.

Mentes, the computer science teacher, even sported socks with foxes on them in honor of Fox Run School.

He’s been a teacher for Opelika City Schools for five years and will be splitting his time teaching at Fox Run and Opelika Middle School.

“This is fancy. This is top of the line,” Mentes said about the new school. “This room is huge, it’s bright and very technologically savvy.”

Gibbs has been a band teacher for 10 years but is starting her first year at Opelika City Schools teaching sixth grade band.

“This school system has had such a good reputation, and it’s one that I feel fortunate to be able to work in,” Gibbs said. “I’m really happy to be here in a school with new faces.”

The past few weeks Gibbs finished up preparations, checking the instruments and supplies. She said it’s been “all hands on deck,” and everyone has been working together to get ready for a great school year.

“I hope the children have fun. I want them to enjoy this year and to find a love of music…,” Gibbs said. “I hope they learn how to be good people through the music classes that we have and all the other classes here too.”

OCS superintendent Farrell Seymore was thrilled to welcome students into the new sixth grade school Thursday morning and proud of the outcome of the finished building.

“We are very excited to open another great school in Opelika City Schools,” Seymore said. “The principals, teachers and staff have done a wonderful job in all the schools getting to this point, so we’re here to celebrate students and another great year in Opelika.”

Seymore thanked the OCS board, the City of Opelika, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, the city council, Bailey-Harris Construction and Turner Batson Architecture for working together on this project.