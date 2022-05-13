Opelika City Schools name the new assistant superintendent of administration

Opelika City Schools have hired Tiffany Yelder to be the new assistant superintendent of administration.

Yelder will be taking up the mantel after Kenneth Burton retires at the end of May. Burton has served in the position for the past 15 years.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Yelder back to Opelika as one of our Assistant Superintendents,” OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said in a release. “She is a proven educational leader and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the position.”

Previously, Yelder served as a teacher, Career Tech Department Chair and Assistant Principal at Opelika High School from 2005-2018.

“I am incredibly humbled, honored, and excited for the opportunity to return home to the Opelika City Schools,” Yelder said in a release. “I look forward to serving the students of this great community and working alongside the amazing teachers and leaders of this school system.”

Yelder currently serves as Director of Teaching and Learning and Career Technical Education and Director of Prevention, Attendance and Support Services at Pike Road City Schools, according to the release.

During her time at Pike Road City Schools, Yelder served as assistant principal at Pike Road Elementary School from 2018 to 2019 and as director of teaching and learning from 2019 to 2021, according to the release.

“Yelder earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University in 2005, Master of Education in Business and Marketing Education from Auburn University in 2007, an Education Specialist degree from Auburn University in 2013 and her Master of Education in Administration of Elementary and Secondary Education from Auburn University in 2015,” the release said.

She is currently working towards completing her Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction/Career and Technical Education by December 2023 and towards completing her certification from the Superintendent’s Academy by September 2022.