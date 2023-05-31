Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Opelika City Schools teachers and staff toured the new sixth-grade Fox Run School on Thursday afternoon and left their mark by signing a wall in the cafeteria.

April Brock, who will be the new principal at Fox Run, led the tour of the unfinished 62,000-square-foot, two-story building on Fox Run Parkway. Incoming teachers and staff were thrilled to see the progress and smiled ear to ear when they found their classroom.

The school will be able to hold about 500 sixth-grade students. Each class will hold about 25 to 28 students. Opelika City School will host an open house for the new building around the start of the school year. A date has not been set at this time.

Because the City of Opelika has continued to grow over the past few years, the school system saw a need to expand as enrollment has also increased. During the 2013-14 school year, OCS had a total enrollment of 4,257. Within a 10-year timespan, the school system’s total enrollment grew to 4,862.

OCS has seen significant growth throughout the system, but especially in the early grade levels. Becky Brown, OCS public relations coordinator, said they used to average 300 to 350 in a grade level. Now they average 350 to 400-plus each year. This year, the high school graduation class had just under 300 students and the kindergarten enrollment was 403.

Fox Run will allow Opelika Middle School to have more room to accommodate seventh-grade and eighth-grade students.

“The benefits of having a sixth-grade only school only helps our elementary students be able to transition more to middle school and middle ages,” Brock said. “We are hoping to provide a good foundation for students to become responsible adolescence to help prepare them for Opelika middle school and high school.”

The construction is expected to be finished this summer and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.

Despite receiving a lot of rain throughout the year-long construction process, the builders were able to push through and stay on schedule.

The total cost for the project is about $27 million. That includes the construction of the building, roadway and landscaping.

The building includes a cafeteria, media center, music room, activity room, storm-proof hallway, classrooms and a unique learning stair feature. Close to the main entrance of the building the traditional staircase that leads to the second level is attached to deep stairs that can be used for bleacher-type seating.

These learning stairs will provide an open-space gathering area for teachers and students to use outside the classroom setting.

There are also several unique design elements within the building that will highlight Opelika City Schools, including the Opelika O on the ceiling at the end of hallways. Several classrooms also feature circular windows in addition to large rectangular windows.

“Seeing the school today brought more of a sense of excitement amongst the teachers,” Brock said. “I’ve been here several times during the course of the building. So being able to show them where they’re going to be, where students are going to be and some of the cool features of the building is very exciting. It’s getting them pumped up for the next school year.”

During the tour, veteran and first-time teachers took photos standing in the doorway to their new classrooms. They got to sign their names on a wall in the cafeteria, which will be covered up with wood paneling.

Liz Stewart has been an exploratory robotics teacher with OCS for about three years. Thursday afternoon she was excited to find her classroom on the first floor. She is looking forward to the start of the next school year.

“I think (the students) are going to be really excited to be in such a really fun and new building. I think there’s going to be really great energy coming in next year,” Stewart said.

Amanda Cox, a sixth-grade teacher who is also going into her third year with OCS, described the moment as surreal.

“It’s amazing to actually see this being built finally. We’ve been told about it for so long, especially getting to see the walls being put up. It’s just so amazing and unbelievable and we’re just excited to have kids get to come in here,” Cox said.

She’s looking forward to having more space, a bigger room and more resources. Cox found her room on the second floor and loves the natural light the windows provide.

Clauderia Sheff will be starting her teaching career at Fox Run School in the fall. She recently graduated with a master’s in elementary education from the University of West Alabama.

“I’m nervous, but I’m very very excited,” she said. “I’m excited that I get to start my career in a new building and a new environment. It’s just a fresh start all around.”

Sheff said she’s already thinking about how to set up her room and what theme she wants to go with.

“We’re very — number one —thankful to our community, our school board, our city for their support as well as all the parents and student who will be part of the Fox Run family,” said OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore. “It’s very much an exciting day.”

Seymore also thanked the architecture and construction firms that have worked together on the project.