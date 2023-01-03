 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika City Schools to open late Wednesday due to severe weather

  • Updated
Opelika Schools logo
Image provided by Opelika City Schools

Opelika City Schools will open late Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

The start times for each school are listed below:

  • 9:40 a.m. Primary Schools (Carver, Jeter, Southview)
  • 9:45 a.m. OCS Pre-K
  • 9:45 a.m. Intermediate Schools (Morris Avenue, Northside, West Forest)
  • 9:45 a.m. Opelika Learning Center
  • 9:50 a.m. Opelika Middle School
  • 9:55 a.m. Opelika High School

According to the school system, students can be dropped off at their school 30 minutes before each school’s delayed start time Tuesday.

Opelika school buses will run two hours after the usual pick-up time.

For example, if your child loads the bus at 6:30 a.m., he/she will be picked up at 8:30 a.m. Afternoon dismissal times will not change.

Additionally, breakfast will be served at each school.

The OCS Board of Education Office will be open at 8 a.m.

Elsewhere in the area, Auburn City Schools and Lee County Schools are not set to return from winter break until Thursday.

