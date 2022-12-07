Opelika completes $1.5 million renovation to West Ridge softball fields

Opelika’s new $1.5 million softball renovation is a hit. After nine months of construction, the city has reopened its girls’ softball fields at West Ridge Park. The two fields have been completely remodeled with new turf, backstops, dugouts, and fencing.

“We demo'd the whole facility,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator at Opelika Parks and Recreation. “We ripped up the old dugouts, the fencing, the backstops and replaced everything. The facility got all new turf. There's no grass or mud which is really nice.”

The city began planning to renovate the fields back at the beginning of the year. Stone Martin Builders built the new dugouts for both fields and ESG Operations handled the rest of the work.

“It just looks like a brand new facility out there,” she said. “Everything is nice and pristine and beautiful. And we are so proud of it and so excited to begin hosting games out there.”

Opelika Parks and Recreation shares both fields with the Opelika High School and Middle School softball teams. Both of the new turf fields are adorned with the OHS logo.

According to OHS Softball coach Jessica Thornton, the new artificial turf will be a benefit to the players as well. No grass and dirt means no mud from rainy weather.

“We're super thankful and super excited about the whole remodel,” Thornton said. “We're going to get more games in and it looks awesome.”

Opelika held a grand opening for the facility last week complete with a ribbon cutting. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the game.

“We were really just excited to get together with the school system who shares this facility with us,” Chesser said. “And we are so proud of it and so excited to begin hosting games out there.”

Thorton added that she felt the facilities were great for the community as well.

“It's not only for us. Our rec league also operates off of those fields,” Thornton said. “It's fun to see such a great facility for not only our program but for the community as well.”

The softball fields’ upgrades are just part of a larger remodel happening out at West Ridge Park. One of the playgrounds is also being renovated and expected to be finished the beginning of next year. Much of the playground equipment will be removed and replaced with inclusive equipment.

“We're replacing what was there with inclusive structures that will be newer and nicer and more in tune with this era,” Chesser said. “It will be in line with what is at Town Creek, just not quite as expansive.”

Chesser said the rubber hex pads that made up the padding at the playground will also be updated with new more resilient cushioned flooring.