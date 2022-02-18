Opelika considers changes to the rental ordinance to weather First and Fourth Amendment challenges

These two amendments do not change the substance of the rental ordinance, but Gunter said he hopes it will help with the lawsuit against it as there are “several objections to the ordinance as written.”

Three rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, filed a lawsuit against the city in December stating that the ordinance is an overreach of the government.

Their lawyer, Bert Jordan of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt LLC in Birmingham, said his clients’ position is that the city cannot require landlords to register and they cannot conduct warrantless searches.

The ordinance with the two changes will be presented again to the Council for vote at the next meeting in March.

The ordinance still states that the owner of the rental dwelling unit will have to pay $50 per unit for the initial inspection and one reinspection. For any additional follow-up reinspections, the cost is $25.

A unit will not be subject to inspection more often than every three years.