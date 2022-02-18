Opelika considers changes to the rental ordinance to weather First and Fourth Amendment challenges

The Opelika City Council is considering making amendments to the residential rental registration and inspection ordinance that has sparked praise, criticism and a lawsuit.
At Tuesday’s meeting the City Council was presented with the first reading of the ordinance with the proposed revisions, which stated that certain amendments are “necessary in order to more efficiently enforce these provisions while at the same time ensuring real property owners are given the maximum protection to which they may be entitled under the United States Constitution.”
City attorney Guy Gunter said that the city is requesting the Council to amend the ordinance by making two changes.
The first is to remove the requirement that states the property owner must sign a statement that they are aware of the city’s property maintenance code and the legal ramifications for violating the code.
“We’re asking the Council to eliminate that one single sentence, which would eliminate any First Amendment challenge to the ordinance,” Gunter said.
The second proposed revision deals with the rights of the landlord or property owner and will allow them to challenge inspections before they occur. Gunter said this would eliminate any Fourth Amendment challenge to the rental ordinance.
These two amendments do not change the substance of the rental ordinance, but Gunter said he hopes it will help with the lawsuit against it as there are “several objections to the ordinance as written.”
Three rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, filed a lawsuit against the city in December stating that the ordinance is an overreach of the government.
Their lawyer, Bert Jordan of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt LLC in Birmingham, said his clients’ position is that the city cannot require landlords to register and they cannot conduct warrantless searches.
The ordinance with the two changes will be presented again to the Council for vote at the next meeting in March.
The ordinance still states that the owner of the rental dwelling unit will have to pay $50 per unit for the initial inspection and one reinspection. For any additional follow-up reinspections, the cost is $25.
A unit will not be subject to inspection more often than every three years.
The acceptable grounds for inspection, according to the ordinance, are as follows: upon first-time registration, upon change of tenancy unless the unit has passed inspection within the preceding three year period, upon re-inspection if the unit didn’t pass and after a citizen complaint.
Violators and those who fail to comply will be fined no more than $500 or imprisoned for no more than 180 days, or both.
The ordinance includes the standard maintenance checklist, which has a list for administrative compliance, the exterior areas and structure, the interior areas and structure, plumbing, electrical and mechanical and fire safety requirements.
It states that if the unit passes all the items on the checklist, then the inspector will issue a rental occupancy certificate to the landlord, but if the property fails any single item on the checklist, the inspection fails.
The tenants of the property will receive a written or electronic notice, or both, at least three days before the inspection.
A date and time for the inspection will be scheduled to be convenient for everyone involved, and property owners and their local agent “have the right to be present at any inspection.”
If property owners have not finished the corrections needed but have shown “significant progress,” the inspector may extend the time period to finish the corrections.
The full document can be found on the City of Opelika website Opelika-al.gov/894/Rental-Ordinance-Rental-Registration.