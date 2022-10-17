Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city.

Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.

“There’s going to be one large multipurpose turf field and then a few smaller practice fields, also turf,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation. “There’ll be one large field that we could play big kids’ football, big kids’ soccer on, and then the other side we can section it off. Ideally, we could have a couple small kids’ football, like flag football, that kind of thing.”

The new fields will give youth sports leagues a permanent home to practice and play on in Opelika.

According to Chesser, teams currently play at Moore Stadium, which is not regulation size. She said teams also have trouble finding places to practice.

“They just have to find a patch of grass to practice on,” she said. “We have practices going on at Miles Thomas Field, we have practices going on out behind the Sportsplex just anywhere they can find some grass to practice on. We feel like it’ll really improve our football program offerings and then provide some much needed relief for all of our other sports offerings as well.”

Chesser was not able to give an approximate time of completion for the project.

“I don’t have an estimate on that,” she said. “It just depends on weather. We’re trying to get it done quickly.”

Phase Two of the project is still in the planning stages but will include several new amenities. According to Chesser, the city is currently working with an architect on the plans.

New ADA-compliant bathrooms and concession stands are a big part of the project.

“We’re going to have to completely raze the concession stands and all of that,” Chesser said. “I mean, that was built so long ago that it makes more sense just to start over. All of that will be completely torn down and we will start fresh.”

In addition to the new bathrooms and concession stands, Phase Two is expected to include new pavilions, an inclusive playground, additional parking, sidewalks, and access points.

In June of this year, the Opelika city council approved $1.8 million in COVID relief funds to be used to update several city parks and recreation areas to ADA standards including Bandy Park, Covington Rec Center, the Tennis Center, and Floral Park .