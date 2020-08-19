Opelika council approves agreement with Bonnie Plants, offers city election reminder

Just hours after breaking ground on the company’s new headquarters, the Opelika city council approved a project agreement with Bonnie Plants Incorporated during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Bonnie Plants’ headquarters has relocated to 2801 Interstate Drive, just behind Tiger Town shopping plaza, from Union Springs, Alabama. The agreement explains that the company will build and establish their future 17,000 headquarters in Opelika.
Additionally, the council also approved tax abatements for the company. The initial project agreement includes acquiring the land where the new headquarters will be located, the purchase of additional property and other related costs; bringing the capital investment to $7,900,000.
The job description for a community relations specialist with the city police department was approved. According to the listing, the position is a civilian role that would report to Captain Shane Healey. Duties for the role include establishing and managing the department’s social media presence, crafting media releases and assisting the department in strengthening its relationship with city residents.
City attorney, Guy Gunter, reminded those in attendance about the municipal election next Tuesday, Aug. 25. On Sept. 1, current council members will meet before that day’s council meeting to canvas the votes.
After canvassing the votes, all candidates will have 48 hours to petition for a recount and five days to contest the results of the election.
Other council business
>> $2500 special appropriation to Opelika’s Chamber of Commerce, with funds coming from each council representative’s reserve fund
>> $2,500 special appropriation to Opelika’s Chamber of Commerce, Lee County Young Leaders program, with funds coming from each council representative’s reserve fund
>> $5,000 special appropriation to the Opelika Learning Center for the Positive Behavior Dog Pound program, with funds coming from each council representative’s reserve fund
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.