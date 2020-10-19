Opelika council to consider closing sections of downtown for football-viewing events

Opelika officials are thinking about closing certain downtown streets and sidewalks on football weekends for viewing events.

The city council may vote Tuesday night on a request to shut off streets affected by the request, which came from the Opelika Main Street organization and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

It would include North Railroad Avenue from North 8th Street to North 7th Street, along with North 8th Street from North Railroad Avenue to 1st Avenue.

If approved, the closures would last from one hour before kick-off to one hour after the games end on Oct. 31, when Auburn will host LSU; Nov. 21, when Auburn will play Tennessee; Nov. 28, when Auburn will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa; and Dec. 5., when Auburn will host Texas A&M.

“These events are meant to draw visitors into downtown Opelika who would traditionally tailgate on Auburn University’s campus,” Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street, said in the request to the council. “Main Street and the chamber plan on partnering with downtown businesses to promote special deals and other game-viewing locations.”

Neighboring businesses John Emerald Distillery and Red Clay Brewing Company have no issues with the proposed closures, according to the request from Ward.