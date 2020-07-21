Opelika council to review budget for new library

Opelika’s city council is set to review a proposed budget of almost $12 million for a new library.

The budget was prepared by the Robins and Morton Group, per the council member’s authorization, as well as “design plans acceptable to the city.”

The new library would be located at 1100 Glenn Street.

The total project budget of $11,876,188 includes all costs related to its “design, construction and administration,” as well as the cost of demolishing the existing building at the location.

The council is also set to approve an agreement between the Envision Opelika Foundation and the city as a sponsor for Creekline Trails.

The sponsorship comes from the city wanting to create accessible multiuse paths and nature trails within Creekline’s trail system.

According to the agreement, Creekline Trails will “manage, plan and organize all grant applications, operational budget, fundraising opportunities and construction and maintenance of the trail system.” In turn, the city will support Creekline Trails and provide letters of support for grant applications.