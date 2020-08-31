Opelika council to review election returns, look at 2021 budget

The Opelika City Council meets Tuesday to formalize the count from last week's election and look at its budget for next year.

Gary Fuller was reelected as mayor, with Erica Baker-Norris winning the council seat for Ward 2 and Eddie Smith winning the Ward 4 seat, having run unopposed. Votes in the races for Ward 1, 3 and 5 council seats were too close to call, so runoff elections will take place on Tuesday Oct. 6.

Runoff candidates are: Jamie Lowe and George Allen for Ward 1, Robert Lofton and Michael Carter for Ward 3 and Todd Rauch and David Canon for Ward 5. Residents in each ward will vote at their usual polling locations, with absentee ballots to be submitted to the city clerk’s office by Oct. 1.

In other business, the city’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year will be presented for discussion, there will be a second read of an amendment to rezone 21.9 acres at 3001 Hi Pack Drive and there will be review of alcohol license requests from Dough Pizzeria, DBA Neighborhood Market and El Patron Mexican Grill.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.