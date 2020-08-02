Opelika crime commission kicks off new prevention program

The city of Opelika’s commission on crime and violence introduced a new initiative intended to end the cycle of young offenders returning to jail.
The Opelika Youth Incarceration Prevention Project hopes to lower the rate of young offenders returning to jail after a year by 10 percent. Currently, the national rate at which young offenders return to jail is 47 percent.
“What we prefer to do is keep them out of jail,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “Or if they’re [released], give them hope.”
Fuller believes that the project will help the city alleviate issues youth may be facing, especially those coming from a minority or low-income background.
State Rep. Jeremy Gray was present to voice his support of the project, as well as mention steps that can be taken at the state level.
“I also see the ability for us to add a line item in the education trust fund budget for Southern Union Community College,” Gray said. “A line item specifically for, it may not be much, but it may be a few thousand dollars to put towards job skill training.”
Greg Leikvold, the director of Southern Union’s workforce development department, spoke about the success of the college’s ASCEND program. Youth offenders opting to enroll in ASCEND take part in a four-week long course where they learn employability skills.
“We have a lot of people working really hard to reach out to different people in the community,” he said. “And our mantra really is to improve lives and grow businesses.”
At the end of their time in the ASCEND program, participants not only have the skills they need to find gainful employment, but the program also has the investment of some local businesses that will guarantee them a job interview.
While the commission on crime and violence was founded in 2018, it has needed funding. Now with the recent $28,000 grant from the state department of environmental and community affairs, it can put its plans into action.
The project works as a three-legged stool program, focusing on behavioral health, education/GED and job skills training/placement components.
“Our goal is to cut the recidivism rate, and we’re just going to start with one year,” said pastor Skip Long, program manager. “Our goal through this year and with ADECA funding us is [to] reduce it to 10 percent or less. That’s a bold statement, but because this is Opelika, we do things a little different.”
Long commended the city and attending admins for the city’s strong community mindset, emphasizing the importance of that unified attitude as the program moves forward.
Over the next year, Long said the program hopes to enroll 200 Lee County youth offenders, between the ages of 12 and 24, in the program to set them up for a successful transition to being everyday citizens.
