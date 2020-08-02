Opelika crime commission kicks off new prevention program

“We have a lot of people working really hard to reach out to different people in the community,” he said. “And our mantra really is to improve lives and grow businesses.”

At the end of their time in the ASCEND program, participants not only have the skills they need to find gainful employment, but the program also has the investment of some local businesses that will guarantee them a job interview.

While the commission on crime and violence was founded in 2018, it has needed funding. Now with the recent $28,000 grant from the state department of environmental and community affairs, it can put its plans into action.

The project works as a three-legged stool program, focusing on behavioral health, education/GED and job skills training/placement components.

“Our goal is to cut the recidivism rate, and we’re just going to start with one year,” said pastor Skip Long, program manager. “Our goal through this year and with ADECA funding us is [to] reduce it to 10 percent or less. That’s a bold statement, but because this is Opelika, we do things a little different.”

Long commended the city and attending admins for the city’s strong community mindset, emphasizing the importance of that unified attitude as the program moves forward.