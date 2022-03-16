Opelika detective credits Bane, his K9 partner, for knocking weapon away from 'dangerous' suspect

On Jan. 11, an Opelika Police detective attempted to conduct a traffic stop that turned into a car chase, a foot pursuit and, with the help of his K9 partner, the capture of the suspect.

Detective Jacob Taylor, 30, and his K9 partner Bane were honored at the Opelika City Council on Tuesday for quick actions that displayed a “high degree of initiative, job proficiency and ability during a sensitive situation,” according to the citation on their Meritorious Service Award.

“I’m glad Bane got it,” Taylor said. “I’m humbled to get it, but he deserves it more than me.”

Detective Taylor has worked for the OPD since 2015 and with canines since 2017. He and Bane have been partners for about a year and a half.

“I’m actually with them more than my kids, so they’re a part of me,” Taylor said of his pawed partners. “I say I couldn’t do it without them – I wouldn’t want to do it without them.”

OPD Chief Shane Healey told those in attendance at the council meeting what he saw when he watched the video footage from the incident, which involved the suspect, Douglas Brandon Spraggins.

“When Bane was released when he struck Spraggins, he happened to get him in the arm that he was holding the gun – the gun goes flying,” Healey said. “Little bit later, when he was in jail, Spraggins was on the phone bragging about his intent was to get into the bushes in the woods and then turn around and shoot the officers that were chasing him.”

At about 4 p.m. that day, Taylor started to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Spraggins, according to police.

Police said Spraggins had two confirmed outstanding felony probation warrants through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, Spraggins hit the accelerator and fled from detectives, “reaching speeds of 90 mph and barely avoiding other motorists,” police said.

Spraggins struck a concrete barrier that deflated the front tires of his van, then hit a curb at the intersection of Williamson Avenue and South Long Street and fled on foot into the woods, police said.

Taylor gave Spraggins verbal warnings, “letting him know that he would release his canine if Spraggins did not surrender.”

Police said Spraggins continued to flee, so Taylor deployed Bane, who was able to apprehend the suspect.

Spraggins continued to struggle and fight the canine and law enforcement. Police said Spraggins “placed K9 Bane in a headlock and began striking him in the ribs.” Detectives were able to place one of Spraggins’ hands in handcuffs while he continued to struggle.

Once Spraggins was detained, detectives discovered that he had “pulled out a .22 caliber pistol from his jacket when he fled the vehicle. During K9 Bane’s apprehension, Spraggins dropped the pistol, which was located a short distance away.”

Detectives also found morphine, methamphetamine and hydrocodone in Spraggins’ vehicle, police said.

Spraggins was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, then transported to the Lee County Jail where police said he mentioned that "he wished he could have shot the officers and wanted to die."

Taylor said K9s are a huge asset, especially during an incident like this.

“He could get to the suspect a whole lot faster than I could and I think he prevented what could have been somebody dying, whether it be suspect, officer, dog,” he said.

During the traffic stop, Taylor said he knew who he was pulling over because the OPD has chased Spraggins before, and he was armed every time.

In a previous encounter, Taylor said, Spraggins fled from police and crashed into another vehicle, injuring two kids.

“We knew it was going to be dangerous and a dangerous pursuit, but we just didn’t know the extent,” Taylor said.

Taylor didn’t see Spraggins retrieve the pistol until he watched the video footage that showed him transitioning the weapon to his right hand. Taylor said the realization of what could have happened didn’t sink in until then.

Spraggins was charged with two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and one count of felony probation revocation, according to police.

Taylor said Spraggins is waiting for a court date.