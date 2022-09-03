Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures.

This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011.

“When I first started, I thought you needed to know how to play video games," said Obiekwe, an Opelika obstetritian/gynecologist. "I went and practiced, over and over, just for the eye and hand coordination."

Obiekwe, who became the robotics committee medical director at EAMC in July, uses robotics to perform myomectomies, tubal reconstructions and hysterectomies.

With the introduction of robot-assisted surgeries, procedures are typically less invasive, leave minimal scarring and have a faster recovery time.

“A lot of these patients who have a hysterectomy can go home in two hours," Obiekwe said. "With a traditional hysterectomy, they have to stay in the hospital two to three days with a major scar on their belly."

After completing her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery, she said she was thankful to have a team that works tirelessly and supports her every step of the way.

“This is a great day for Dr. Obiekwe and our entire robotics team,” said Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, of the achievement. “She has enthusiastically embraced robotics over the years, and we’re proud of her for reaching this milestone.”

Obiekwe said she was grateful to EAMC for obtaining the most up-to-date technology for the staff to conduct these types of surgeries.

Eighteen physicians at EAMC in specialties including obstetrics/gynecology, urology, cardiac and thoracic surgery, general surgery and gynecologic oncology use robotics to assist them in surgery. Combined, the physicians have completed more than 6,100 robotic procedures using the hospital’s da Vinci Xi Robotic system.

“Women deserve the best," Obiekwe said, "so whatever the best technology we can offer them is what we’re going to do."

According to the hospital, Obiekwe is only the third obstetrician/gynecologist in Alabama to complete 1,000 robot-assisted surgeries.