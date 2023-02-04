For those who don’t ever know what they want for a dinner, a local entrepreneur has developed an app just for you.

Over the last few years, Marcus Marshall, 26, of Opelika, has been busy engineering Beary Hungry, an iOS app that connects restaurant goers and restaurant owners. The new app has two functions: The first is for people who like to eat out. Beary Hungry designs a profile of its user’s taste buds and matches restaurants to that profile. The second function is for restaurant owners. The app acts as a form of advertisement where restaurants can upload menus and info about their businesses.

The Beary Hungry app rolled out its first stage for iOS devices in Auburn and Opelika on Feb 3.

“This is my hometown, Opelika and Auburn, and this is where I wanted to launch it,” Marshall said of the app. “There’s been a lot of work and a lot of love that’s been put into it. I’m grateful that it’s finally getting a chance to see the light of day. I pray it does real good for the restaurants here in this community and all around the nation as well.”

Marshall, who holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Alabama, said he began working on the app shortly after he graduated in 2020.

“The app is first and foremost actually going to be a food discovery app,” he said. “It uses your tastebuds to actually help you decide where to eat when you’re hungry and you just don’t know where to go.”

For all the foodies out there, the new app takes a novel approach to helping people decide where they want to eat. By taking a survey of your likes and dislikes, dietary needs, and types of restaurants you frequent, the app creates a profile for your food tastes in the same manner that Spotify creates it’s end of the year Wrapped lists.

According to Marshall, the Beary Hungry app takes a user’s information and builds what he calls Taste Bud Types. There are 15 different Taste Bud Types that a user could fall under. Marshall lists botanical, herbal, fruity, honey, hearty, and sweet and savory as just a few.

For the restaurant owners, the Beary Hungry app serves as a way to point potential customers to their businesses.

“It opened up an opportunity to make restaurant advertising a lot more affordable for many of the restaurants that just don’t have a huge ad budget,” Marshall said. “They just hand us their menu, a little bit of information about what their restaurant is, location details, and things of that nature. Then anytime someone is looking for food that they serve, the app actually has that information in it for those who would like to eat it.”

Restaurant owners who would like to be featured on the Beary Hungry App can begin the onboarding process by visiting imbearyhungry.com.

“Onboarding is incredibly quick and easy,” Marshall said. “The only thing that we truly need is just some general information that restaurant owners already have.”

One feature that will be released on Friday is the Taste Buddies Facebook group. It will allow users to share ideas and give feedback on the app.

“We really want to get the community involved in seeing what I would consider a triple-A app being released here in Opelika and Auburn,” Marshall said. “I’m really, really excited about that.”

More features will be rolled out as new stages of the app are released. A date for the final product has not been released yet.

“The current Beary Hungry preview is going to be available to download right on Feb. 3,” Marshall said. “It will continue to be available and we will continue to release updates to that application with the additional features. The final date for the preview being over is not determined just yet. I will release that information as soon as possible.”

Users can find the Beary Hungry app in the Apple Store.