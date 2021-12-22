Opelika family's nativity scene reminds people of the meaning of Christmas

The house was built in 1879 by the Combs family and Scott’s grandfather purchased it in 1937 where he lived until he decided to build a house next door.

The house was originally one story with 14-foot ceilings, but his grandfather lowered the ceilings to 10 feet and added an upstairs.

Scott said he hopes one of his grandchildren will live in the house in the future and will continue the nativity scene tradition.

He said he sees lots of cars slow down to look at the display, and he gets phone calls from neighbors.

“We have a lot of people every year that as soon as we put it up they’ll call me and tell me how much they appreciate it,” he said.

Every year, Scott said he knew the first call he’d receive would be from a neighbor, Mary Jane Humphrey.

“As soon as she’d go by and see it, she said she would always cry a little bit and wanted to call me and tell me how much she appreciated it," Scott said. "She was a friend of my parents."

This year, the lights will turn on at dusk and stay on until 11 p.m., and the display will be up until New Year's Day.