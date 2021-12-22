Opelika family's nativity scene reminds people of the meaning of Christmas

The Scott family of Opelika has continued a tradition of setting up a life-size nativity scene for Christmas for the past 68 years.
The Rocky Brook manger scene display is located at 1003 Rocky Brook Road behind a small lake at the home of David and Vera Ellen Scott.
“The whole reason we do this is because people forget that the true meaning of Christmas is the birth of Christ,” David Scott said.
Scott, 63, is the president of Scott Land Company and, along with his brothers Ike and William, own Scott Bridge Company, which was founded by their grandfather.
Scott said his grandfather, I.J. Scott Sr., saw a picture of a manger scene that he liked and decided he wanted to have a replica built as a surprise gift for his wife, Frances.
In 1954, Scott’s grandfather reached out to James Crawford, who owned a sign shop on Second Avenue, about making this possible.
“Mr. Crawford was a good friend of my granddaddy and he was a very good artist,” Scott said. “Back then they didn’t have computers, so he was really good at drawing designs for signs.”
Scott said that Crawford built, drew, painted and cut out the different pieces for the nativity scene including baby Jesus, Joseph, Mary, an angel, the three wise men, their camels and manger animals.
“Whatever he put on them lasted because the ones under the cover have never been touched up - they still have the original paint,” Scott said. “Over the years only the camels and wise men have deteriorated from the weather.”
During December, all the nativity pieces, except for the wise men, are set up under a shed behind the lake, which was built by Scott’s grandfather.
In the past, the 10-foot wise men and their camels were set up at a distance from the shed.
Ike Scott, president of Scott Bridge Company, said his brother David sometimes explains their absence this way: "The camels ran off one day, with the wise men chasing them."
On calm nights without wind, David Scott said the reflection of the manger scene in the lake is a complete mirror image.
“If you took a picture of it and turned it over, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference,” he said.
He said that over the past 68 years the display has been up every year except one, when Jimmy Carter was president and there was an energy crisis.
Scott first started helping set the display up in 1975, and he inherited the tradition in 1985 after moving into the house his grandfather once lived in.
The house was built in 1879 by the Combs family and Scott’s grandfather purchased it in 1937 where he lived until he decided to build a house next door.
The house was originally one story with 14-foot ceilings, but his grandfather lowered the ceilings to 10 feet and added an upstairs.
Scott said he hopes one of his grandchildren will live in the house in the future and will continue the nativity scene tradition.
He said he sees lots of cars slow down to look at the display, and he gets phone calls from neighbors.
“We have a lot of people every year that as soon as we put it up they’ll call me and tell me how much they appreciate it,” he said.
Every year, Scott said he knew the first call he’d receive would be from a neighbor, Mary Jane Humphrey.
“As soon as she’d go by and see it, she said she would always cry a little bit and wanted to call me and tell me how much she appreciated it," Scott said. "She was a friend of my parents."
This year, the lights will turn on at dusk and stay on until 11 p.m., and the display will be up until New Year's Day.