Opelika featured in ‘Generation Hustle,’ HBO docu-series about Kyle Sandler
Opelika featured in 'Generation Hustle,' HBO docu-series about Kyle Sandler

  Updated
Kyle Sandler

Kyle Sandler

 Brazos County Jail

The city of Opelika is featured in an episode of HBO’s “Generation Hustle,” a docu-series focusing on con artists, grifters and swindlers. The series’ 10 episodes dropped on Thursday.

The series’ ninth episode will showcase convicted felon Kyle Sandler, founder of business incubator Round House.

Sandler, who tricked over 50 people into investing about $2 million into the start-up company, closed Round House unexpectedly in 2016.

At the time of closing Round House, Sandler told the Opelika-Auburn News, “We had it shut down … because we ran out of money. The business simply ran out of money.”

“I’m sorry for what happened to Opelika and Round House,” Sandler said. “I lost control, and we ended where we’re at.”

Sandler was later arrested in Brazos County, Texas, on Lee County warrants in June 2018 and was brought back to Alabama.

U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins sentenced the 43-year-old Sandler to five years and three months in prison for federal charges in March 2019 and ordered Sandler to return $1.9 million to investors.

