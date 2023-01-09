Opelika filmmaker becomes first-ever recipient of David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema has named Theo Moore II, of Opelika, as the winner of the first ever David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers.

This $1,500 mentorship grant was established in 2022 with a goal to give one Alabama filmmaker aid in a filmmaking endeavor, of any genre, at any stage of production.

Moore is the founder and executive director of Hiztorical Vision Productions, a nonprofit documentary film organization he created in 2017 that focuses on sharing the untold success stories of African Americans in Alabama.

Since creating the film organization, Moore has produced three documentaries: “Crown the County of Lowndes,” “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise” and “Afrikan By Way of American.” He’s now in the pre-production stage of his fourth documentary, which will feature north Prattville.

Moore’s goal is to preserve stories, provide a platform for people to tell their stories, shine a light on communities, tell the state’s history through the lens of African Americans and create films that inspire all.

In his films, he highlights the beginning of Black leadership, entrepreneurship and education in the state as well as African Americans who created spaces of their own by establishing their own settlements and cities.

Moore said most films about African Americans are from a victimization standpoint, and he wants to create content that is inspiring, motivational, uplifting and something people can be proud of.

“It was definitely an honor to be recognized, first of all, because the work that I do is not for me,” Moore said. “I’m not trying to put myself out there. I’m just offering my skill set and offering my passion for history to give people a platform to tell their stories because a lot is being misinterpreted and a lot is being lost in regards to African American history.”

Moore said he hopes his films give people a broader perspective of the narrative of Alabama history.

“Work like Theo’s is always important, but in a time when attempts are being made to sweep history under the rug it is important to tell both the negative and the positive so that we can continue to move toward America’s potential, and forward in the struggle to equal justice,” David Brower stated in an email.

With encouragement from his wife, Moore decided to apply for the David Brower grant, and was selected by a committee of local filmmakers, including Brower, to be the first ever recipient.

There were 19 applications for the inaugural grant this year, and Brower said there were so many worthy projects that it was difficult to choose only one. He is hopeful that more people will apply for the grant in 2023, but also thinks it will make it even more difficult to choose one.

“Sidewalk Film Festival is a well-known, one of the most well-known, film festivals in the south and especially in the state, so it’s definitely an honor to be recognized by them,” Moore said. “It was definitely a surprise to be notified that I was selected for this grant that will support my project.”

Moore said it was like an early Christmas gift.

Moore’s next project will feature the civil rights history and the African American community of north Prattville. He hasn’t settled on a title for film yet, but is hoping to complete the film sometime in 2023.

“I’m in the pre-production stage,” he said. “This is the time where I’m just gathering information, visiting with the community and talking to people, and getting to know everyone and everyone getting to know me. This is the time to just have open ears and an open mind to their stories and their experiences.”

Moore plans to take it all in and follow where his spirit leads him.

The funds from the David Brower Grant will go towards this production along with funds from the Alabama Humanities Alliance.

Besides receiving funds, Moore said the David Brower Grant also includes a mentorship opportunity, which will allow Moore to get advice and opinions from Brower and others while working on his next project.

Brower said this grant was established in recognition of his mentorship to filmmakers over a couple of decades. He said having a grant created in his name is a greater honor than any awards he’s ever received for his film work, and he’s looking forward to helping other filmmakers grow.

“This is something I do because it is the way I love to work, and I’m just glad it has a positive impact on others,” Brower said. “I very much appreciate the recognition, and hope that it serves to inspire others to collaborate in the most positive ways. Film is a collaborative art and is at its best when we are lifting each other up in both the stories and the process.”

Hiztorical Vision Productions also received a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, which Moore said will be used to launch an internship program in February for college students and high school seniors who want to learn more about filmmaking, research, journalism, graphic design and more.

“With that particular grant we wanted to make sure that we give back in a way where students that (are) looking to get into this type of work can actually develop their skills,” Moore said.

Moore will be able to support three interns for the spring and fall semester.

Students ranging from high school seniors to college level interested in the Bama Black History 365 internship program can contact Moore at theo@hiztoricalvp.org.