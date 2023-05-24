Opelika documentary filmmaker Theo Moore II has been selected to join the first PBS Ignite Mentorship for Diverse Voices.

Moore is one of 12 filmmakers and the only Alabama resident to be chosen for the mentorship program out of the 1,100 people who applied.

“It’s mind blowing,” he said. “The resources they’re allowing us to have access to in a state that really is not known for film — it is everything.”

This year PBS decided to launch a hybrid one-year mentorship program for 12 early-career filmmakers from underrepresented communities. It will give filmmakers professional development, mentorship, a monthly stipend and relationship building opportunities needed to produce content for public media platforms, the PBS website stated.

Throughout the year, Moore and the other selected filmmakers will meet virtually with PBS executives who will teach them how PBS works and how to pitch an idea to PBS and other networks.

“They’re just basically pouring into us in regards to what we do, so that we can continue to assist and be a voice for underrepresented communities,” Moore said.

Before the year-long program ends, Moore will have the opportunity to pitch an idea to PBS with the hopes of producing a project.

“In the line of work that I do with research that I do, I don’t even know how I’m going to choose which one to pitch. A lot of the stories that we have around Alabama are equally worthy of being told,” he said.

Moore is the founder and executive director of Hiztorical Vision Productions, a nonprofit documentary film organization he created in 2017 that focuses on sharing the untold success stories of African Americans in Alabama.

Since creating the film organization, Moore has produced three award-winning documentaries: “Crown the County of Lowndes,” “Hobson City: From Peril to Promise” and “Afrikan By Way of American.”

Earlier this year, Moore was selected as the winner of the first-ever David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers, which is a $1,500 mentorship grant that was established to give one Alabama filmmaker aid in a filmmaking endeavor.

After being selected for the PBS Ignite Mentorship program in April, Moore and the other filmmakers were invited to attend the PBS annual meeting in San Diego last week, which was the first in-person annual meeting the network has had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore got to meet the CEO of PBS and got to see how many people are involved in operating the television network.

He spent three days in San Diego going to different sessions that targeted topics like marketing, creating content for YouTube, how to pitch ideas to different networks and more. He described the experience as overwhelming but empowering.

Moore said the work that he’ll be doing with PBS will fall under the umbrella of his new LLC Theo the Historian, where he is a producer and where he also provides services for other filmmakers.

“I’ll be continuing my efforts and producing films, but these are films that are not associated with Hiztorical Vision Productions. The films that I do for Hiztorical Vision Productions are free. It’s for educational purposes, and so I still want to create that content. I also have bigger goals in mind where I want to do bigger films underneath Theo the Historian,” he said.

As a historian and archival producer, Moore is interested in finding content, like photos, text and other items, to help tell his stories. Wanting to help other filmmakers do the same, Moore is offering his services as an archival producer, consultant and researcher to others through Theo the Historian.

Through Hiztorical Vision Productions, Moore is continuing to work on his fourth film which features north Prattville. He’s also planning more screenings for a film that was created by three HVP interns that highlights the history of John A. Andrew Memorial Hospital in Tuskegee.

The short documentary film debuted in Opelika on April 29. Now Moore is hoping to show the film in Tuskegee for the community that knew the hospital personally.