Opelika Fire Department recognized as a regional training center

The Opelika Fire Department was named the newest member of the Alabama Fire College Team of Regional Training Centers.

This RTC network allows Alabama firefighters to train in their local community instead of traveling across the state to the Alabama Fire College, which is in Tuscaloosa.

“I firmly believe Opelika Fire has one of the best Training Centers in the State of Alabama and we continue to try to make it better every day,” said OFD Chief Shane Boyd in a release. “Selfishly, with a very young department like we have right now, training is the primary building block we use to prepare for our communities’ emergencies, whatever they may be.”

Boyd said in the release that this couldn’t have come at a better time as the department has plans for a new station and new personnel will be joining the department next year.

“I know this will lead to a more progressive, better trained Fire Department here in Opelika and we are very grateful to The Alabama Fire College for giving us this opportunity,” Boyd said in a release.

Opelika is now the 21st Regional Training Center of Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards and Education Commission, according to a release from the City of Opelika.