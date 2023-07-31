The Opelika community has been mourning the loss of Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson, the firefighter-paramedic who died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Lee County Road 188.

Sorenson, 27, was fatally injured when the 2001 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 2 a.m. Saturday. His body was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck, which occurred approximately nine miles west of Auburn on Lee County Road 188.

Sorenson wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“It is with our deepest sympathies we report the passing of firefighter-medic Zachary ‘Bubba’ Sorenson,” the Opelika Fire Department announced on its Facebook page. “Bubba set the standard for our department. He was courageous, loyal and passionate about firefighting and the Opelika community.”

The OFD asked the community to continue to pray for Sorenson’s family, friends and coworkers. First responder agencies in the area gave their condolences on social media.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of our friend Bubba. To know him was to love him,” the Opelika Police Department said. “He was passionate about his job, always up for a competition and just an all around great guy. Bubba left a lasting impression on everyone he met and there are simply no words for what a tragic loss this is for our community.”

First responders with Auburn Public Safety offered “heartfelt condolences to our Opelika Fire Department brothers and sisters while they heal from the tragic loss.”

“The entire community stands with you,” the law enforcement agency said in a Facebook post.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said their heart goes out to the Sorenson’s family, friends and colleagues.

“He was an asset to the community, and he will be greatly missed,” the LCSO posted on Facebook.

Sorenson’s funeral service will be held on Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Opelika at 301 South Eighth St. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the service will start at 1 p.m.

