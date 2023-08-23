Opelika City Schools employees, city representatives and community members gathered at the new Fox Run School on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The newly completed two-story, sixth grade school opened for the first day of class in August.

Principal April Brock said over the last few weeks she’s been filled with excitement, nervousness and absolute joy.

“The teachers and I are blessed to have this opportunity to help our students learn and grow in this beautiful new school,” Brock said. “We are looking forward to making lasting memories with our students here as we prepare them for their future.”

OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore said the construction for the school began in April 2022, but the plans to build it began well before that. He thanked everyone involved in making the project become a reality.

“When I think of schools, I think of hope, and I think of the students whose lives will be transformed every day in this building,” Seymore said.

While the building is important, Seymore said what really makes the difference are the people occupying it – the students, teachers and staff.

“I will never forget day one at Fox Run. I had the opportunity to be here,” Seymore said. “To see the very first students enter the door is a real blessing.”

Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith attended the ceremony representing Mayor Gary Fuller, who is recovering from appendix surgery.

Smith said it was another great day to be in Opelika and said it’s a blessing to have schools, teachers and administrators like the ones in Opelika.

“The greatest thing about today is to open a beautiful school built by a wonderful group that stayed dedicated, got it finished on time and we finally have the sixth grade separated from the seventh and eighth grade,” he said.

At the OCS Board of Education meeting that followed the ceremony, Brock said the student enrollment has increased since the first day of school. On Aug. 3, there were 367 students enrolled. Brock said by next week they expect to have about 375 students.

The school has 47 full-time faculty and support personnel.

Besides the core classes of English, history, math and science, students also have the opportunity to take beginner band, physical education, art, computer technology, robotics, music and digital literacy. The clubs available include: robotics club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council, project grow and more.

Brock said this is the first year beginner band is being offered to sixth grade students and about half the school has signed up for it. She said about 160 students will be taking beginner band this year.

Seymore said band is the largest club at Opelika High School, so they thought it would be a good idea to start offering it to students a year earlier.

“We all know the more kids are plugged into an activity, the better study habits they have, they stay out of trouble, all those things,” he said.

Fox Run School is a 62,000-sqaure-foot building with a cafeteria, media center, music room, activity room, stormproof hallway, classrooms and a unique learning stair feature. Close to the main entrance of the building the traditional staircase that leads to the second level is attached to deep stairs that can be used for bleacher-type seating.

There are also several unique design elements within the building that highlight Opelika City Schools, including the Opelika O on the ceiling at the end of hallways. Several classrooms also feature circular windows.