The community has been invited to join an online Opelika Giving Day charity drive during the second week of May to support local nonprofit organizations.

Sponsored by Envision Opelika Foundation, the 24-hour fundraising challenge will begin at noon on May 10 and end at noon the following day. Residents will have a chance to visit the Opelika Giving Day website and donate to project efforts for any of the participating nonprofits.

From outdoor recreational activities to human development to medical charities, the 13 organizations participating this year represent a broad swath of needs and interests.

As of Tuesday, those groups involved include the Alabama Rural Ministry, Circles of Opelika, Creekline Trails of Opelika, Curtis House, East Alabama Arts Association, Friends of Wood Duck Nature Preserve, O Grows, Opelika Bicycle Advisory Committee, Opelika Theater Company, Southside Center for the Arts, Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center, Village Friends and the Women’s Hope Clinic.

Susan Brinson. the board chair for the Envision Opelika Foundation, said individuals, companies and organizations are all invited to participate in this special day of giving.

“Opelika Giving Day is a way to support special projects within our community. We’re giving everyone an opportunity to contribute to their favorite nonprofit project — or possibly multiple projects — that impact Opelika,” Brinson said.

Since beginning five years ago, Opelika Giving Day has raised over $150,000 for more than 35 nonprofits. The money groups earn must fund a project and not operations.

For instance, the Alabama Rural Ministry is looking to raise $10,500 to help two Opelika citizens with home repairs. They will provide air conditioning and heating as well as repair a roof for one resident. Additionally, funds will be used to provide home maintenance for a 87-year-old Opelika resident.

Creekline Trails of Opelika is aiming to raise $9,700 to create a small pocket park at the Pepperell Branch Creek Trail site.

The Curtis House is raising $5,000 for its NextGen Initiative mentor program. The program helps develop, mold, and enhance the skills of Black students in 5th-12th grade to become leaders in their communities.

The Opelika Theatre is raising $3,500 for the Penguin Project to help individuals with developmental and physical health issues participate in live performances.