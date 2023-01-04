Opelika goes on second year as a ‘Trafficking Free City’ by fighting human trafficking

This is the fourth year the City of Opelika has made a proclamation announcing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the second year the city will be part of the Trafficking Free Zone Initiative.

The work the city has been doing to raise awareness and to train first responders and city employees has been in partnership with the Child Trafficking Solutions Project and Worthy² (worthy squared), an organization that aims to fight human trafficking and advocates for victims and survivors.

Kathryn Guthrie, the founder of Worthy², said she is proud of Opelika for stepping forward by not only recognizing the problem, but also by taking action against it. Opelika is the first city in Lee County to join the national initiative.

“I think a lot of people, when we started doing this work here five years ago, nobody would even believe that it was happening in our area,” Guthrie said. “I think the awareness now has really grown, and Opelika has been amazing about stepping up to the plate with the Trafficking Free Zone Initiative.”

Through this initiative, first responders and all city employees went through a training program where they learned how to spot human trafficking, what to do if they see it and how to report it.

According to the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking, over 15% of all men in America purchase sex and 25% of sex trafficking victims are minors. Human Trafficking is a $150 billion industry globally.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said he’s glad the city is working with Guthrie and Worthy² to fight human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which victims are forced to work in various forms of exploitation, including debt bondage, forced marriage, labor and commercial sexual exploitation of adults and minors, that are induced through force, fraud, or coercion,” Fuller read from the proclamation. “The City of Opelika is committed to ensuring that our community is prepared to recognize signs of human trafficking.

“The first step in eliminating human trafficking in our community is to educate others,” Fuller continued reading. “We must work diligently to ensure that all front-line industries, educators and first responders are aware of this issue and how to spot it.”

Guthrie said the organization's goal for 2023 is to concentrate on Lee County as a whole.

Worthy² is part of the Envision Opelika Foundation and works locally as well as with different partner agencies and law enforcement agencies on the federal and state level.

In 2022, Guthrie and the organization worked with five female victims who testified against Lonnie Mitchell, 36, of Montgomery, during a trial in June.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell was found guilty of “coercing several victims, including a minor, to engage in prostitution over the course of several years.” The jury found him guilty of “sex trafficking a minor and three counts of coercing and enticing an individual to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution purposes.”

Mitchell was sentenced to 60 years in prison and ordered to pay over $950,000 in restitution “for a sex trafficking scheme that involved forced prostitution,” the release from the Department of Justice said.

Guthrie said all five victims that testified were trafficked in Lee County.

“One girl had over 2,000 ads placed, not in our area but in general over the course of her trafficking,” she said. “Even if somebody’s being trafficked in Montgomery or Birmingham, there’s that loop, so they come through our area.”

Guthrie said Lee County is part of the human trafficking loop on I-85 that includes Atlanta, Birmingham, Montgomery and Auburn-Opelika.

In October of 2022, Guthrie said a teenage girl went to the Opelika police station and told officers that she’d been trafficked.

“That shows the progress that’s been made because that girl got away from her trafficker, showed up at the police station and said, ‘I’m being trafficked.’ Chief (Shane) Healey, Captain (Jonathan) Clifton and their team knew what to do,” Guthrie said. “They knew how to make her feel safe and then how to go about keeping her safe so that they could get the trafficker and put him in jail, and that’s what they did.”

Guthrie hopes to see more victims freed and more traffickers caught and punished for their crimes this year.

To find out more about the Trafficking Free Program, go online to usiaht.org/traffickingfreezone.

Donations can be made to Worthy² in the fight against human trafficking at envisionopelika.org or by mailing a check to Envision Opelika Foundation at 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, AL 36801. Include “For Worthy” on the memo line.