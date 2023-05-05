Marty Burroughs, a grill master at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Opelika, is a top contender in the food chain’s Steak Master Series Competition.

With over 550 Longhorn restaurants across the country, Burroughs had to go up against a lot of fellow grillers to nab a top spot in the contest. He is now one of seven finalists out of thousands of participants in this grill-off series.

“The competition has been challenging, especially the paper test, but it has been a very sentimental experience,” Burroughs said. “Everyone has been so supportive.”

Burroughs is set to compete in the final round of the Steak Master Series on May 25 in Orlando, Florida. If he wins, he’ll take home the title of Steak Master Series Champion and a $15,000 grand prize.

Manager Jodi Garrard, the manager of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Opelika, said Burroughs has been doing a great job at the restaurant.

“We’re very excited to have him go to Orlando and represent our region, and he’s very excited to go too,” Garrard said.

Burroughs, 37, is originally from Detroit, but has lived in Opelika since 2003. He called the Steak Master competition a “huge accomplishment.”

When asked what set him apart from the other competitors, Burroughs said they weren’t built like he was.

“I always like to say I’m from Detroit. I’m just built Ford tough,” he joked.

The local grill master said his favorite item on the LongHorn menu is the New York Strip. When he’s at home, he likes to cook hamburgers and shish-ka-bobs.

His top grilling tip: “Take it nice and slow and remember that the grill is cooking it. The only thing you need to do is watch it and not overthink it.”

The trip to Orlando will be an especially memorable week for Burroughs. His daughter, Robin, will graduate from Opelika High School the day after the Steak Master Series competition. The day after that is his wedding anniversary and mother’s birthday.

“It’s going to be a really, really exciting week,” he said. “I believe in the law of attraction, so I feel like everything has fallen into place for me. It feel’s great.”