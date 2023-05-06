A charity organization in Opelika plans to build tiny homes to support Lee County’s homeless community. And they need your help.

The One Voice Coalition will partner with Tiny House Ministries based out of Pensacola, Florida, to build miniature houses. The homeless advocate organization intends to reach out to local nonprofits, churches and organizations to help with the builds.

Jean Causey, the organization’s president, said these transitional homes will then be set up in R.V. parks around Lee County.

On Monday morning, One Voice held a public presentation to unveil its upcoming plans to use the tiny houses as shelters for homeless people. Causey said the project is a wonderful idea and her organization already has a list of people lined up to fill the tiny houses. Causey said she hopes to move forward with the project in the next few months.

“We’ve been meeting and trying to come up with a solution for people that do need shelter,” Causey said on Monday. “This —we feel like — is the solution. We feel like this is God leading us into this ministry with Curtis White and the Tiny House Ministries.”

Curtis White and his wife, Hany, started the non-profit Tiny House Ministries in 2017, just outside of Macon, Missouri. The couple felt called to start a ministry to help homeless people.

They built there first tiny home for a homeless woman named Alison in 2019. White said they moved her into the home in early 2020. The Whites have since built 10 tiny houses, mostly in the Midwest. They moved their ministry to Pensacola a year ago.

“This is real life and making relationships, and this, I think, is the best way to heal,” White said regarding his ministry. “I’m a believer as well. I think the houses are great, but it’s really about a relationship with the Lord, and we would like for people to open their hearts to that opportunity. We use the ministry and the houses as that open door to the gospel.”

Causey said her son, Steve, originally reached out to Tiny House Ministries. Despite One Voice’s current shelters in Opelika and Beulah, she said they don’t have enough room for Lee County’s homeless community. They have to put many people up in hotels instead.

“We don’t have places to transition people into once we find out their homeless,” Causey said. “We have two shelters, but that is not enough to take care of the people that are really homeless.”

By partnering with Tiny House Ministries, Causey hopes to provide an alternative for Lee County’s homeless who live out of hotels, cars or on the streets.

The Whites drove up from Pensacola with a model tiny house to show at the presentation on Monday. The model home they showed One Voice is around 168 sq feet. It features a small living area and kitchenette, a loft large enough for a full-size mattress, bathroom and shower. The plumbing can be hooked up to a septic tank or a city sewer.

“Think college dorm room, where you’ve got your needs,” Curtis White said. “You may live there for four years, but you’re probably not going to retire there. That’s kinda the idea. It’s a transitional home.”

According to White, one of the tiny homes can cost around $15,000 for materials. A trailer for it to sit on would cost extra. Curtis said he offers custom services and can design a house to meet an organization’s needs. He said he can lead group builds, provide material lists and blueprints.

Causey said One Voice Coalition is excited about the prospect of working with Tiny House Ministries.

Nolan Torbert, lead pastor of True Deliverance Holiness Church in Auburn, is one of the founding members of One Voice Coalition. He said Tiny House Ministry is very special to him. He comes from a family of 10 that was homeless for six years when he was a kid.

“I know what it is when you don’t have anywhere to go,” he said. “This will get people out of the streets and out of their cars. I think it’s really going to meet the needs of a lot of people.”

Torbert said One Voice Coalition plans to get churches, organizations and nonprofits involved in the tiny house builds once they begin. He and Causey both said they want to build as many of the tiny houses as possible.

“We’re being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Torbert said. “Let’s get together on one accord.”

Causey added, “We don’t know how many we’re going to build yet. We’re not going to stop with the first one though.”

For more on One Voice Coalition, visit www.onevoiceshelter.org. For more on Tiny House Ministries, visit https://www.tinyhouseministries.org