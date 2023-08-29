Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter has reached his 50-year milestone as a member of the Alabama State Bar association, the City of Opelika announced on Thursday.

Gunter spent 48 of those years representing the city. Government officials recognized this significant moment in Gunter’s career as well as his “honorable, devoted and dedicated service to the Opelika community, State of Alabama and United States.”

“Guy is one of the strongest assets that we have at the city,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “We are thankful and honored that he has spent the bulk of his career representing Opelika, and we look forward to many more years.”

In 1970, Gunter completed his undergraduate degree at The University of Alabama. Three years later, he graduated from The University of Alabama Law School and was admitted into the Alabama State Bar Association.

Gunter had his own private law firm on Ninth Street before he closed it in December 2013 and became the city attorney full-time. He served as the city prosecutor from 1975 until 2019, according to the city.

As the city attorney, Gunter advises the mayor and city council. He also prepares resolutions, ordinances, contracts and other legal documents. He attends city council and planning commission meetings.