The City of Opelika has agreed to pay half the cost for the upgrades to Opelika High Schools’ Bulldog Stadium and Bulldog Baseball Field.

If the project is approved by the Opelika City Schools Board of Education, the OHS football stadium will receive new synthetic turf, lighting upgrades and new video board upgrades. The indoor practice facility will also have new synthetic turf installed.

Bulldog Baseball Field will receive a new LED lighting system and new synthetic turf.

The total cost for the improvement project is estimated to be $3,385,000. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the city agreed to pay approximately $1,692,500.

The next step in the process is to finalize approval from the OCS Board of Education. Board members will be voting on the project on Tuesday, July 25. If it’s approved, school board funds will cover the rest of the cost, and the school system will begin looking to hire a company to install the upgrades to the facilities.

“Pending board approval, we hope the project would begin repair work and upgrades to the football field sometime after football season,” said OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore.

The improvements to the baseball field will begin sometime after the football facility upgrades have been completed. Seymore said the school is in the process of making a schedule, but he expects work on the baseball field to begin after the baseball season ends or early next summer.

The Opelika High School baseball field will be transitioning from a grass field to an artificial turf field.

“An artificial surface that drains appropriately would increase practice time,” Seymore said. “We felt like this was an appropriate step so that our students could have more access to a playing surface.”

The last time turf, lighting and scoreboard upgrades were made to the football field was about 10 years ago when Opelika High School was renovated. Seymore said these features of the football facility are showing their age.

“To make a safe environment and playing surface, we wanted to go ahead and make recommendations to change the turf and upgrade this for the future,” Seymore said.

Seymore said he and OCS are thankful for Mayor Gary Fuller, city leadership and members of the city council for their continued support of the school system and the students in attendance.

“This is a strong statement of how well we work together to make sure that the students in this community have the best facilities, the safest facilities, to go to school, as well as to compete with athletics,” Seymore said. “We are very thankful for this community’s commitment to our children.”

The first day of school starts Aug. 3. OHS will kick off the football season with an away game against Thompson High School in Montgomery on Aug. 25. The first home game will be on Sept. 8 against Lee High School.